Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Can Michael & Rocana Win Again?

Michael Jung and fischerRocana FST return to the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event seeking a third consecutive win, an achievement that would give these two yet another stamp in the history books. Our friends at EquiRatings noted that if Rocana wins, she would join the the great Winsome Adante, who won Rolex three times with Kim Severson in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

Winning three times at the same venue is no small feat, but it’s hard to bet against the dynamic duo of this double Olympic gold medalist and the Rolex Queen herself. You can relive their cross country round from a rainy day at last year’s Rolex thanks to this video — and let’s all hope for drier weather come Saturday!

#RK3DE Links: Website, Schedule, Entries, EN’s Coverage, Live Stream, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

