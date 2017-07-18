Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Champagne Run Intermediate & Prelim Helmet Cams

You guys were out and about with your helmet cams over the weekend at Champagne Run H.T.! Enjoy a virtual romp around the Kentucky Horse Park cross country course via one of these Prelim and Intermediate level helmet cams, and check out full results here.

