Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Essex Horse Trials Prelim Top Three

The much anticipated return of Essex Horse Trials after a 19-year hiatus went of beautifully over the weekend, attracting big crowds to enjoy a day of sport at historic Moorland Farm in Far Hills, N.J.

Buck Davidson captured the top four places in the Open Preliminary division, winning with Carl and Cassie Segal’s Victor BZ.

“It was fantastic,” Buck says of the event. “It turned out even better than I expected. Last year they showed me their dreams and for it to come off like this is unbelievable. It was so exciting to see all these people. These events don’t happen without the support of the community and the community sure showed up. They’ve done a great job here. I hope they are happy with the result. I sure am and I’ll definitely be back next year!”

Open Prelim top three videos, courtesy of The Horse Pesterer:

New York young rider Alice Roosevelt and Fernhill Zoro took the Preliminary Rider division win. Alice, age 16, is a junior in high school — meaning she wasn’t even born yet when the last Essex Horse Trials took place!

“I was not expecting to win, it meant a lot to see that all our hard work paid off,” she says. “It was a really great course, it rode really well. My goal here was just to put in my best effort. It’s so exciting to win and I am definitely happy that I came!”

Prelim rider top three videos, courtesy of The Horse Pesterer:

