Tuesday Video from SpectraVet: Fair Hill CCI3* Helmet Cam

Helmet cam alert! We’ve got the first hand view of the three-and-a-half star cross country that is Fair Hill. Mexico’s Daniela Moguel and Australia’s Clayton Fredericks both donned helmet cams to give us the tour around the beautiful Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Elkton, Md.

If you’re suffering from a horse show hangover like us, let these videos hold you over until the next one, EN!

Fair Hill: Website, Final CCI Scores, YEH Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

