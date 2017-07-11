Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Jennie Brannigan & Cambalda’s Great Meadow XC Run

Jennie Brannigan’s skill and grit were on display at Great Meadow on Sunday, when she piloted Tim and Nina Gardner’s Cambalda to victory for a second time in The Plains, Virginia.

Rewatch their fantastic round!

#GMI2017: Website, Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram

