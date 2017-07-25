Tuesday Video from SpectraVet: Jump N Drive Insanity

Aachen is the best horse show in the world for myriad reasons, but in particular Aachen does an excellent job of incorporating thrilling exhibitions and specialty classes that add to the fun for both spectators and competitors alike.

Saturday night saw horses and riders from three different disciplines join forces in the Jump N Drive, a combined show jumping, eventing and driving competition against the clock — in the pouring rain, no less!

Here’s the format: The event rider jumps a course in the main arena over cross country jumps, followed by two more riders tackling a show jumping course. Then the event rider runs on foot across the main arena to jump on the driving carriage, which then navigates a marathon course.

Alex Bragg of Great Britain led his team to victory, with Ingrid Klimke’s team in second and Michael Jung’s team in third. Chris Burton, Tom McEwen and Karin Donckers also competed. You can watch Ingrid’s team take on the Jump N Drive in the video above. Click here for full results.

