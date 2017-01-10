Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Piggy French’s 4* Retirees Living the Good Life

It’s always heartwarming to see eventers paying back the horses who have served them so well by providing them with a happy, carefree home in their twilight years. British eventer Piggy French posted this sweet video of her two retired four-star horses, Jakata and Someday Soon, trotting around after her in their field. Clearly, they are fond of their former pilot!

Jakata, now 19, finished 16th at the 2010 WEG in Lexington, placed 2nd at Badminton in 2011, and had a top 10 finish at the European Championships the same year. His pasture mate Someday Soon, now 22 years old, placed 2nd at the European Championships in 2009, among other top results. One imagines them swapping real life tall tales when no humans are watching, trying to one-up each other: “This one time at Burghley ….”

Go Eventing.

