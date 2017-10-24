Tuesday Video from SpectraVet: The Most Colorful Quadrille

Watching a successful quadrille is impressive enough, but adding costumes into the mix will knock your socks off. Rocking to the tune of Mary Poppins, the colorful Cornwall TREC foursome won the BRC SEIB Insurance Brokers Quadrille Final over the weekend at The Bury Farm’s All Star Gala. The team of riders Emma Burden, Cathy Craddock, Clare Chapman and Emily Dunstan earned a score of 90.3%.

This group created a stunning displace of imaginative costumes individualized for each horse and rider. You thought your cross country colors were over the top, wait until you see this!

In addition to the winners, there including a 50 Shades of Grey routine. To check out all four groups, you can also watch scenes from their qualifying event held earlier last week:

Go eventing. Go Quadrille.

