Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Topline H.T. Training Helmet Cam

Canada in the summertime is where it’s at! Many thanks to reader Amelia Kral sending us this Training level helmet cam from Topline Stables Back-to-Back Horse Trials in Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

The event is an interesting one in that it is, as advertised, two events in a row; the first ran from June 30 to July 1 and the second from July 2 to 3. Offering Starter through Training level horse trials as well as a Prelim and Intermediate combined test, the event is a great opportunity for green horses and riders to get some mileage in a relaxed, supportive atmosphere.

Amelia and her horse, Raise My Bid, placed 10th in their Training division and enjoyed a clear, inside the time cross country round. Check out complete event results here.

Why SpectraVET?

Reliable. Effective. Affordable.

SpectraVET is committed to providing only the highest-quality products and services to our customers, and to educating the world in the science and art of laser therapy.

We design and manufacture the broadest range of clinically-proven veterinary therapeutic laser products, which are represented and supported worldwide by our network of specialist distributors and authorized service centers.