‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Eventing Edition

This post is such a Christmas Eve reader favorite, we can’t resist sharing it again! Here we go …

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the farm

not an event horse was stirring in Lynn Symansky’s barn.

All the bridles were hung on their racks with care

horses wondering, “We’re getting tomorrow off, right? That only seems fair.”

Donner was nestled all snug in his stall

dreaming of four-stars and his scheme to conquer them all

and maybe, just maybe, if all goes according to plan

on an Olympic podium in Rio his mom could stand.

When out on the roof there arose such a clatter

Donner sprang up from the ground to see what was the matter.

The barn lights clicked on and Donner peered out his stall

to see a gang of reindeer marching down the hall.

“Yeah, that’s him,” said the one with the glowing red nose.

“Hey Donner!” he exclaimed, and Donner’s heart froze.

“There’s been a mistake!” Donner neighed in desperate plea.

“I’ve heard of the guy you’re looking for — it’s not me!”

But Rudolph, he wouldn’t take no for an answer

nor would Vixen, Cupid, Blitzen, Dasher or Dancer.

Donner followed them outside, his head hung low.

“Mom’s gonna kill me,” he sighed as he walked through the snow.

But then, to his surprise, what did he spot?

A familiar face among Rudolph’s flock!

“Courageous Comet, is that you, dude?” Donner neighed

to a familiar looking, confused-faced gray.

Comet said, “Yeah man, I guess they needed a sub …

a couple of the reindeer have abscesses or something, welcome to the club.”

They stood motionless as Santa hooked them onto the sled

staring up at the sky with a terrible dread.

But Santa, he knew how to make this crowd fly:

“3, 2, 1 … Have a great ride!”

They took off galloping and at the moment when Santa clucked

They gathered their courage, rocked back on their haunches and jumped.

“Hey,” Donner said, “this almost feels like a dream”

Comet snorted: “I guess you could say we made the team!”

For hours they ran and jumped with no regrets

and it made them thankful for all those long trot sets.

At the end of the night Santa dropped them back at the farm

just before the sound of Lynn and Becky’s alarms.

They dozed off, happy memories filling their heads …

saving Christmas was (almost) as fun as country country at WEG!

Merry Christmas and Go Eventing!