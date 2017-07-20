US Equestrian Names 2017 Fall Competition Grant Recipients

Hot off the presses! US Equestrian has announced the recipients of Land Rover/USEF and USET Foundation eventing competition grants for five major horse trials this fall:

Eight combinations received Land Rover/USEF competition grants:

Hannah Sue Burnett (The Plains, Va.) and Under Suspection, Mary Ann Ghadban’s 2004 Holsteiner mare for Burghley CCI4*

Buck Davidson (Ocala, Fla.) and Copper Beach, Sherrie Martin and Carl Segal’s 2006 Irish Sport Horse gelding for Pau CCI4*

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and I’m Sew Ready, John and Kristine Norton’s 2004 Dutch Warmblood gelding and Mr. Candyman, Ann Jones, Bridget Coleman, Caroline Moran, and Thomas A Tierney’s 2007 Holsteiner gelding for Pau CCI4*

Lauren Kieffer (Middleburg, Va.) and Veronica, Team Rebecca’s 2002 Dutch Warmblood mare for Burghley CCI4*

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Steady Eddie, Denise Lahey, Pierrie Colin, and George and Gretchen Wintersteen’s 2003 Australian Thoroughbred gelding for Burghley CCI4*, with the grant to be split with Crackerjack, Lucy Boynton Lie’s 2003 Thoroughbred gelding for Pau CCI4*

Lynn Symansky (Middleburg, Va.) and Donner, The Donner Syndicate, LLC’s 2003 Thoroughbred gelding for Burghley CCI4*

Two combinations received Jacqueline B. Mars Developing Rider Grants awarded through the USET Foundation.:

Caroline Martin (Ocala, Fla.) and Pebbly Maximus, her own and Sherrie Martin’s 2003 Irish Sport Horse gelding and The Apprentice, Sherrie Martin’s 2004 Irish Sport Horse gelding for the Boekelo CCIO3*

Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) and Vandiver, Debi Crowley and Jessica and Doug Payne’s 2004 Trakehner gelding for the Blenheim CCI3*

Looking to USEA Endowment Funding, Jennie Brannigan (Reddick, Fla.) and Stella Artois, Cory Walkey, Beth Lendrum, and Elsbeth Battel’s 2008 Holsteiner/Thoroughbred mare, received the USEA Foundation Rebecca Broussard Developing International Rider Grant and will be competing at the Millstreet CCI3*.

Stella Artois also was the recipient of the USET Foundation Connaught Award. Jennie received both the Rebecca Broussard Developing International Rider Grant and the Connaught Award in December 2016 for the 2017 competition year.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are supported by the USET Foundation, USOC, and USEF sponsors and members.

[US Equestrian Announces Autumn 2017 Eventing Competition Grant Recipients]