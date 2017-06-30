US Equestrian Names Nations Cup Team for Great Meadow CICO3*

Jun 30, 2017

Jennie Brannigan and Cambalda on their way to winning Great Meadow in 2015. Photo courtesy of Valerie Durbon.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! US Equestrian just named the team that will represent the U.S. in the FEI Nations Cup CICO3* at the Great Meadow International presented by Adequan next week, July 7-9 in The Plains, Virginia.

Congratulations to:

Jennie Brannigan (Reddick, Fla.) with Tim and Nina Gardner’s Cambalda, a 2002 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) with Sherrie Martin and Carl Segal’s Copper Beach, a 2006 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) with Kristine and John Norton’s I’m Sew Ready, a 2004 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) with Debi Crowley and Doug and Jessica Payne’s Vandiver, a 2004 Trakehner gelding

Today is Jennie Brannigan’s 30th birthday, so please join us in sending her happy birthday wishes! Being named to a Nations Cup team on your birthday is definitely not a bad way to celebrate. Remember that Jennie and Cambalda are already winners at Great Meadow. They took the inaugural CIC3* victory in 2015. 

US Equestrian also named two alternates for the Nations Cup team:

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) with Gretchen and George Wintersteen, Pierre Colin, and Denise Lahey’s Steady Eddie, a 2003 Australian Thoroughbred gelding

Lynn Symansky (Middleburg, Va.) with The Donner Syndicate, LLC’s Donner, a 2003 Thoroughbred gelding

You can watch Great Meadow live on USEF Network, and I will be your boots on the ground to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the competition. Stay tuned for much more from Great Meadow! Go Eventing.

