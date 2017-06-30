US Equestrian Names Nations Cup Team for Great Meadow CICO3*

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! US Equestrian just named the team that will represent the U.S. in the FEI Nations Cup CICO3* at the Great Meadow International presented by Adequan next week, July 7-9 in The Plains, Virginia.

Congratulations to:

Jennie Brannigan (Reddick, Fla.) with Tim and Nina Gardner’s Cambalda, a 2002 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) with Sherrie Martin and Carl Segal’s Copper Beach, a 2006 Irish Sport Horse gelding

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) with Kristine and John Norton’s I’m Sew Ready, a 2004 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) with Debi Crowley and Doug and Jessica Payne’s Vandiver, a 2004 Trakehner gelding

Today is Jennie Brannigan’s 30th birthday, so please join us in sending her happy birthday wishes! Being named to a Nations Cup team on your birthday is definitely not a bad way to celebrate. Remember that Jennie and Cambalda are already winners at Great Meadow. They took the inaugural CIC3* victory in 2015.

US Equestrian also named two alternates for the Nations Cup team:

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) with Gretchen and George Wintersteen, Pierre Colin, and Denise Lahey’s Steady Eddie, a 2003 Australian Thoroughbred gelding

Lynn Symansky (Middleburg, Va.) with The Donner Syndicate, LLC’s Donner, a 2003 Thoroughbred gelding

You can watch Great Meadow live on USEF Network, and I will be your boots on the ground to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the competition. Stay tuned for much more from Great Meadow! Go Eventing.

