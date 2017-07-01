US Equestrian Releases 2017 Eventing High Performance Summer Training Lists

US Equestrian has named the Eventing High Performance Summer Training Lists for 2017. The High Performance Program continues to include Elite, Development and Merging Athlete Programs, but new to this summer’s list is a two-tiered system for the Development Program.

Here is the tier breakdown from the USEF:

“Tier 1 is designed to support experienced international athletes who have horses that are on a trajectory to reach the Elite criteria in the next four years and experienced international athletes who have horses that do not meet the Elite criteria but remain in contention for selection for the next World or Olympic Games.” “Tier 2 is designed for athletes who have not previously attained team selection or Elite criteria that are on a trajectory to achieve Elite status in this or the next four-year period.”

US Equestrian also included that no changes have been made to the previously announced 2017 Emerging Athlete Program’s participant list.

Congratulations to the following horses and riders!

ELITE PROGRAM

Hannah Sue Burnett (The Plains, Va.) with Jacqueline Mars’s Harbour Pilot and Mary Ann Ghadban’s Under Suspection

Matt Brown (Cochranville, Pa.) with Blossom Creek Foundation’s Super Socks BCF

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) with Kristine and John Norton’s I’m Sew Ready, HnD Group’s Mighty Nice, and Thomas Tierney, Simon Roosevelt, Suzanne Lacy, Ann Jones, and Caroline Moran’s Z

Lauren Kieffer (Middleburg, Va.) with Team Rebecca, LLC’s Veronica and Marie Le Menestrel’s Meadowbrook’s Scarlett

Marilyn Little (Frederick, Md.) with Jacqueline Mars, Robin Parsky, and Phoebe and Michael Manders’s RF Scandalous

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) with the Blackfoot Mystery Syndicate’s Blackfoot Mystery

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM – TIER 1

Will Coleman (Charlottesville, Va.) with The Conair Syndicate’s Tight Lines and Four Star Eventing Group’s OBOS O’Reilly

Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) with Carlevo LLC’s Carlevo

Phillip Dutton with the Revelation Group’s Fernhill Revelation

Lauren Kieffer with Debbie Adams and Jacqueline Mars’s D.A. Duras

Boyd Martin with Lucy Boynton Lie’s Cracker Jack

Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) with Debi Crowley and Doug and Jessica Payne’s Vandiver

Lynn Symansky (Middleburg, Va.) with The Donner Syndicate, LLC’s Donner

Sharon White (Summit Point, W.Va.) with her own Cooley on Show

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM – TIER 2

Katherine Coleman (New Orleans, La.) with Kalai, LLC’s Back to Business

Lillian Heard (Hamilton, Va.) with her own LCC Barnaby

Kurt Martin (Middleburg, Va.) with his and Carol and William Martin’s DeLux Z

