Need Info NOW at an Event? There’s an App for That!

Christmas has come early for eventers with the unveiling of the USEA’s new Event Companion App.

Have you ever been on the way to an event and realize you need the address?

Yes!

Or gotten in the warm up only to forget your dressage test?

Story of my life!

This app is designed to make your life easier and make all necessary competition information available at your fingertips.

Tell me more, USEA!

With the Event Companion App, you search and sort events by name, level or distance. If you have an event you regularly attend, you can “favorite” that event, which will save it to a personalized list. This allows users to quickly access information for their most frequented events. Your favorite events can also be stored offline, so you can access information even when you are out of network. Eventually, the app will be able to give push notifications for the opening and closing dates of these events.

Whoa.

“The USEA Event Companion was created to quickly provide important information that you need while you plan, prepare and participate at a USEA competition. While the first version of the app has its limitations, we have big plans for it,” says Robert Winter, USEA Director of Information Systems Management.

“The USEA is supporting its ongoing development, so there will be regular new features and fixes. In the near future, it will expand to support both recognized and registered events, event app notifications, deep result searches and integrations with other third-party eventing apps.”

You can check out a full list of features here. The app is free and now available for iOS and Android devices. Download it today, and if you have any feedback or ideas the USEA invites you to share it with them — email [email protected]

[USEA Event Companion App, Now Available for iOS and Android]