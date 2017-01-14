USEF Announces New Identity, Joyous Ad Campaign and More Member Benefits

You may have noticed that the United States Equestrian Federation website and social media pages are looking significantly different this week. That’s because on Wednesday, incoming President Murray Kessler unveiled the organization’s “refreshed identity” as part of a “new overall strategic plan for the organization.” The USEF will now be known simply as US Equestrian and boasts a completely redesigned website and logo, among other new features.

In a press release, US Equestrian stated that its vision is to “bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible” which “coincides with the organization’s mission to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment.” In that light they have launched the Joy of Horse Sports ad campaign to highlight the unique horse and rider bond that we all so closely identify with.

The hashtags #DiscoverTheJoy and #JoinTheJoy are already gaining momentum on social media, and you may have seen some of the lovely new advertising featuring riders with mile-wide grins and sweet moments between horse and human like the one pictured above.

Here are some of the other new or improved US Equestrian member benefits introduced this week:

Similar to the USEA’s Supporting Membership level, US Equestrian now offers a new $25 Fan Membership for the non-competing horse sport enthusiasts.

The US Equestrian Learning Center is a library of videos featuring a wide range of equine topics for all disciplines. EN has already checked it out–get a sneak peek here.

Members will have full access to the live streaming and on demand videos on the USEF Network, which is now a part of the greater USequestrian.org

Look forward to original articles, stunning photography, member updates and special offers in the weekly Equestrian Weekly newsletter and quarterly US Equestrian Magazine.

So go check out the new website, become a US Equestrian member or renew your existing membership, and #JoinTheJoy.

