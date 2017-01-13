USEF Learning Center Features Educational Videos from Top Eventers

The USEF launched a new video website, the US Equestrian Learning Center, yesterday aimed at educating equestrians of all disciplines and skill levels — eventers, included.

From the website:

Whether you’re new to equestrian sport, an experienced competitor, or someone who rides, drives, or vaults purely for fun, US Equestrian’s Learning Center is your source for knowledge and information from top athletes and equestrian experts. Members can access a vast library of videos featuring lessons and insider tips on a wide range of topics, including horse care, training, safety and welfare, the 29 breeds and disciplines that US Equestrian recognizes, and more. Donations to the US Equestrian Learning Center will help support new videos and educational content for fans and athletes alike.

A few previews of the eventing-centric videos:

Plus there are training videos with internationally successful dressage, hunter and jumper riders as well as grooms, vets and other equestrian professionals that many eventers will find applicable.

To watch the videos you must login with your USEF membership; for non-members, you can now do a Fan Membership for $25, which gets you access to the videos and other benefits of a full membership if you’re not competing.