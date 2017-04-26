Vote for EN’s 2017 Rolex Groom’s Award

By on Apr 26, 2017 9:19 pm - 5,660 views
What would we do without super grooms? Photo by Samantha Clark. What would we do without super grooms? Photo by Samantha Clark.

In lieu of a Best Dressed vote this year for Rolex Kentucky, EN is saluting the hardworking grooms who spent hours making their charges look perfect for today’s jog. With that in mind, we’re delighted to announce that this year we’ll be awarding our inaugural Rolex Groom’s Award, with prizes from our friends at SmartPak and Athletux.

The EN team has chosen our finalists, and now it’s up to you to help us decide the winner. The winning groom will receive a brand new Athletux backpack stuffed with Athletux goodies, as well as a $100 SmartPak gift card. Consider it a small token of our thanks for making the equines of Rolex look so darn perfect!

This was not an easy decision as each horse looked absolutely stunning, so to all the grooms we say well done and thank you for your hard work and dedication to these equine athletes. The poll to choose the winner will close tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST, so get those votes in early and we will announce the winner after the poll closes.

A Little Romance – Sandra Andresen

Jessica Phoenix and A Little Romance. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Cooley Cross Border – Andi Lawrence

Kim Severson and Cooley Cross Border. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

DeLux Z – Nicole Wisniewski

Kurt Martin and DeLux Z. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Fernhill By Night – Gemma Jalinska

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Fernhill By Night. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Fernhill Fortitude – Dani Dichting Busbee

Jenny Caras and Fernhill Fortitude. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

OBOS O’Reilly – Victoria Jessop & Lucy Beard

Will Coleman and OBOS O’Reilly. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Ringwood Sky Boy – Beth Mountjoy

Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Rise Against – Tayler Ravenscroft

Maddie Sexton jogged Rise Against for mother Bunnie Sexton. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Sparrow’s Nio – Caroline Ring

Allie Sacksen and Sparrow’s Nio. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

Vandiver – Courtney Carson

Doug Payne and Vandiver. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.

