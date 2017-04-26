Vote for EN’s 2017 Rolex Groom’s Award

In lieu of a Best Dressed vote this year for Rolex Kentucky, EN is saluting the hardworking grooms who spent hours making their charges look perfect for today’s jog. With that in mind, we’re delighted to announce that this year we’ll be awarding our inaugural Rolex Groom’s Award, with prizes from our friends at SmartPak and Athletux.

The EN team has chosen our finalists, and now it’s up to you to help us decide the winner. The winning groom will receive a brand new Athletux backpack stuffed with Athletux goodies, as well as a $100 SmartPak gift card. Consider it a small token of our thanks for making the equines of Rolex look so darn perfect!

This was not an easy decision as each horse looked absolutely stunning, so to all the grooms we say well done and thank you for your hard work and dedication to these equine athletes. The poll to choose the winner will close tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST, so get those votes in early and we will announce the winner after the poll closes.

#RK3DE Links: Website, Schedule, Ride Times, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Ultimate Guide to Rolex, Live Stream, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

A Little Romance – Sandra Andresen

Cooley Cross Border – Andi Lawrence

DeLux Z – Nicole Wisniewski

Fernhill By Night – Gemma Jalinska

Fernhill Fortitude – Dani Dichting Busbee

OBOS O’Reilly – Victoria Jessop & Lucy Beard

Ringwood Sky Boy – Beth Mountjoy

Rise Against – Tayler Ravenscroft

Sparrow’s Nio – Caroline Ring

Vandiver – Courtney Carson