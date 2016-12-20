Vote Mighty Nice for USEF International Horse of the Year!

Phillip Dutton’s Olympic ride Mighty Nice stole all of our hearts this year. From their fourth-place finish at Rolex to an individual bronze medal in Rio, “Happy” did the U.S. proud on the international stage.

Now the 2004 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Ard Ohio x Sarazen/Unknown) owned by the HnD Group has been nominated for a huge honor: USEF International Horse of the Year. Happy is up against two other equine athletes who represented Team USA at the Olympics this year: HH Azur, a show jumper ridden by McLain Ward, and Verdades, a dressage horse owned and ridden by Laura Graves.

Votes play an integral role in deciding which horse will take this year’s title — click here to cast yours today! Voting will run through midnight ET Jan. 4, 2017. The USEF National and International Horse of the Year winners will be named on Jan. 14 during the 2017 HOTY Awards Gala.

While we’re on the subject, Happy is also in a hotly contested race for EquiRatings Horse of the Year. Here’s the link to vote!

Go Happy. Go Eventing.