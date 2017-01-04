Watch the George Morris Horsemastership Training Sessions on USEF Network

It’s time for the 11th annual George Morris Horsemastership Training Session, and the USEF Network will once again live stream the mounted sessions and demonstrations. The broadcast will begin tomorrow morning, Jan. 5, at 8 a.m. EST.

Twelve lucky USHJA athletes earned invitations to the 2017 training sessions in Wellington, Florida, where they will receive mounted and unmounted sessions from a variety of incredible clinicians.

Here is the broadcast schedule for the mounted sessions and demos:

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 a.m. EST

Anne Kursinski: Flatwork Demonstration & Instruction

Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. EST

Beezie Madden: Gymnastics Demonstration & Instruction

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m. EST

Laura Kraut: Nations Cup Instruction

This may be a training session for show jumpers but it’s impossible to tune in and not learn something to apply to your own riding, and EN looks forward to this training session every year.

While George Morris himself will unfortunately not be attending the training sessions this year, which means no original George-isms — like “Most people walk like constipated cats!” — or opportunities for us to make ridiculous memes …

… but it’s still sure to be a golden learning opportunity.

Click here to watch on USEF Network.

And if you’re in the Wellington area, the mounted sessions and demos are FREE to audit.