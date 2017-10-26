Watch the Pau CCI4* Live Stream

Following this morning’s first horse inspection at Les Etoiles de Pau CCI4*, the action is officially underway with dressage. Tilly Berendt is on the grounds at Pau for EN and will be bringing you full reports each day. You can watch the entire competition live thanks to the wonderful free live stream.

The broadcast schedule is:

Thursday, Oct. 26: Dressage 1:30-5 p.m. local time/7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. EST

Friday, Oct. 27: Dressage 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. local time/2:45-7 a.m. EST

Saturday, Oct. 28: Cross country 1:30 p.m. local time/7:30 a.m. EST

Sunday, Oct. 29: Show jumping 3 p.m. local time/9 a.m. EST

Today’s times are as follows:

Buck Davidson and Copper Beach : 3:30 p.m. local time/9:30 a.m. EST

: 3:30 p.m. local time/9:30 a.m. EST Joe Meyer and Clip Clop : 3:59 p.m. local time/9:59 a.m. EST

: 3:59 p.m. local time/9:59 a.m. EST Allie Knowles and Sound Prospect: 5:31 pm local time/11:31 a.m. EST

Stay tuned for much more from Pau!

