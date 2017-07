Watch the Rebecca Farm Live Stream, Courtesy of Ride On Video

The Event at Rebecca Farm is underway in Kalispell, Montana, and thanks to our friends at Ride On Video we can all follow the action as it unfolds! Watch the live stream via the embed below or click here.

LIVE from Rebecca Farm July 19th – 23rd, 2017

All phases of 1*, 2* and 3* divisions will be streamed.

Schedule in Mountain Time (add +2 hours for Eastern Standard Time):

Friday July 21st, 2017

DRESSAGE ARENA 1

CCI2* 8:30am – 11:40am

CIC3* 12:45pm – 3:20pm

CCI3* 4:00pm – 5:30pm

DRESSAGE ARENA 2

CICOY2* 8:30am – 12:00pm



Saturday July 22nd, 2017

CROSS COUNTRY

CICOY2* 8:30am – 9:40am

CCI2* 9:55am – 10:55am

CCI3* 11:15am – 11:55am

CIC3* 12:15pm – 1:05pm

CH-J CCI1* 1:20pm – 3:10pm

CCI1* 3:30pm – 5:40pm



Sunday July 23rd, 2017

Final Horse Inspection

CCI1*, CCI2*, CIC3*, CCI3* 9:15am

SHOW JUMPING

ARENA 1

CH-J CCI1* 10:00am – 11:15am

CICOY2* 12:30pm – 1:15pm

CIC3* 2:15pm – 2:50pm

CCI3* 3:30pm – 3:50pm

ARENA 3

CCI1* 11:00am – 12:35pm

CCI2* 1:30pm – 2:30pm

