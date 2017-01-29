Watch William Fox-Pitt’s Preparations for Wellington

It’s big news that Great Britain’s William Fox-Pitt will be competing in the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase next weekend. William will be piloting Steady Eddie, a 14-year-old Thoroughbred gelding owned by Gretchen Wintersteen, Pierre Colin and Denis Lahey and ridden by Boyd Martin.

Steady Eddie, who is currently for sale, completed his first CCI4* at Rolex Kentucky in 2016 and most recently finished third in the Ocala Jockey Club CIC3* last fall.

William will also be riding another of Boyd’s sale horses, Nancy Hathaway and Gloria Callen’s Tura Lura, at Stable View this week at the Preliminary level. “She’s a high quality horse with a lot of talent,” Boyd wrote on his blog. “I usually do a prelim to start the two-star horses off in the year and she should do well with William as her pilot.”

We’re looking forward to seeing William compete stateside this year! What do you think EN, will William dethrone Boyd at the Wellington Eventing Showcase?