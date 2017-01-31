Waylon Roberts One-Ups William Fox-Pitt at Stable View H.T.

William Fox-Pitt very nearly catch-rode his way to victory in the Open Prelim division at the one-day Stable View H.T. today. He came second in the 28-deep field riding Tura Lura, a 9-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare owned by Nancy Hathaway and Gloria Callen and kindly on loan from Boyd Martin. (Check out videos of William schooling Lura before the horse trial here.)

Their score of 21.40 was tough to beat but Waylon Roberts and Lancaster managed to overtake it by a margin of 3.90 points. Waylon posted his test on Facebook afterward — as one should when they earn three 9s!

Waylon’s mount, Lancaster, will be one to watch this spring. The 10-year-old Canadian Sporthorse gelding owned by Michelle and John Koppin most recently placed 2nd in the Morven Park CIC2* last fall.

William is in Florida for the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase this weekend, where he’ll be piloting another Boyd Martin loaner: Steadie Eddie, a 14-year-old Thoroughbred gelding owned by Gretchen Wintersteen, Pierre Colin and Denis Lahey and campaigned by Boyd through the four-star level.

Boyd came third in the Open Prelim at Stable View today, just behind Waylon and William. It’s not often that you see these two in the warm-up together at an event below the four-star level!

Boyd and William In the warmup – ready to go into dressage! Posted by Boyd Martin on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Stable View Open Prelim Top 10 — see full results here:

In addition to competing (and getting some sun!), William taught a clinic at Stable View to rave reviews. Check out the Stable View website for more on that.

XC day with William Fox-Pitt! #myviewfromstableview #foxpitt #eventing A photo posted by Stable View (@stableviewaiken) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:56am PST

Jenni is already en route to Florida to cover the Wellington Eventing Showcase for EN. Click here to see the rider list.

Go Eventing!