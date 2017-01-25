Wednesday News & Notes from FLAIR Nasal Strips

Lee Lee Jones has a vast equestrian community, as demonstrated by the #teamleelee photos that keep pouring in. Mr. Stewart’s Cheshire Hounds roots for her with a giant banner, led by Annie Jones herself. Annie is Lee Lee’s grandmother, as well as a strong supporter of eventing through ownership of some of Phillip Dutton’s most famous top mounts. With matriarch’s like Annie leading the charge to support Lee Lee, she’ll have all the cheerleading she needs as she recuperates. Go #teamleelee.

Time to rally one more time, Eventing Nation! We were game for EquiRatings, we dominated at USEF, and now it's time for COTH end of the year awards. Mighty Nice is up for COTH Horse of the Year and both Phillip and Boyd grabbed nominations for Horseman of the Year. Go forth and vote, EN!

If you live in California, Chris Burton is coming to teach a clinic near YOU. On February 27th and 28th, the Speed King (as dubbed by EquiRatings) himself will be in hopefully sunny California, teaching a clinic at Fresno County Horse Park. Slots are still available to learn from the man who won Burghley this fall and was first after cross country at Rio. Contact the organizer right away if you wish to participate.

Behind the Stall Door with High Times. California living has been good to Jen McFall and her superstar Hight Times, aka Billy. A horse who feels turnout is best enjoyed only for short periods of time, Billy is addicted to rolling and super fresh water. A bit spooky, he's not what you'd expect from a four-star horse, but if he sees a cross-country fence, he's a wild man.

Eventing Podcast: Badminton Special. The EquiRatings team digs deep into the annals of history to determine who reigns supreme at Badminton. By rating riders on the number of times they finished on their dressage scores (FODS, the new gold standard!), the ER team discovers who conquered the jumping phases at Badminton more than any other rider.

