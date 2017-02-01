Wednesday News & Notes from FLAIR Nasal Strips

One of the late Bruce Duchossois’ most lasting contributions was the creation Bruce’s Field and subsequent donation to the Aiken Horse Park Foundation upon his death. Although it often flies a bit under the radar due to all the other amazing contributions he gave to our sport, the facility named for him now offers regular schooling jumper and dressage shows throughout the winter. The world class footing and strong atmosphere allow our horses and riders to get exposed early to atmosphere and pomp without the high stress environment. As always, thank you Bruce, we remember and thank you in so many ways.

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Stable View Winter H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Poplar Place Farm February H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Full Gallop Farm February H.T. [Website]

Galway Downs Winter H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

If you’ve ever lost your nerve after a bad fall, you aren’t alone. Alice Dunsdon, who last year became the first person to contest all six four stars in the world on the same horse (and complete five of them!), once upon had this very issue. After a nasty fall in an Intermediate that involved facial reconstruction for her lip and upper jaw, Alice was absolutely terrified to jump again. Check out what finally did the trick to re-gaining her confidence. [Who Do You Think?]

Susan Thomas has found her niche as a trainer. Despite recently winning the A/I division at Full Gallop with Fly N Bayou and the Preliminary with Cash Performer, Susan was most excited about the performances of her students, a group of mid-to-late teens. Susan has focused on that age range after realizing how much she enjoys seeing them grow into adults, and has found success in her own riding as well as she prepares for the move up to Advanced. [Susan Thomas Shares Her Passion]

The Life and Times of Kilronan. In tribute to the great Kilronan, who sadly passed last weekend, EquiRatings has dug into their database and put a spotlight on his career. [A Modern Eventing Great]

Are you an eventer? Do you live in Georgia? Do you attend Augusta University? If you can answer yes to all three of those questions, drop everything and throw your name in the ring to form an eventing team. Contact Rachel Land today!

