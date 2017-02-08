Wednesday News & Notes from FLAIR Nasal Strips

Eventing season is in full swing down in Area III, with events not only on the weekend but also running during the week most weeks. Stable View and Full Gallop, which is running today, have both adopted the British style of offering horse trials for the lower levels during the week so riders can concentrate on their upper level horses and events on the weekend. While our country might have trouble sustaining this model year round, it’s the perfect opportunity for the riders to make good use of their time while in the south!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Thowback Wednesday: USEA Horse of the Year Award. Did you know that the very first horse to win the USEA (formerly USCTA) Horse of the Year title in 193 was named Duck Soup? Or that the perpetual trophy, first awarded in 1987, is named in honor of Casar, a stallion ridden by the great Bruce Davidson? Can you guess which horse is the only one to have graced the trophy multiple times? [Trophy Tales]

Late winter is full of anticipation and last minute panic for those waiting to compete in the spring. British Eventing has compiled a list of twelve signs that the spring season is nigh. Are you desperately looking for show clothes you tossed in your closet after your last event last fall? Are you putting reminders on your calendar for the farrier to add stud holes? It might be turning to spring… [12 Telltale Signs]

Since coming east, Matt Brown has been quietly putting in the work to make it to the top. After following a leap of faith, Matt and his wife Cecily, made the move east to follow his dream of making the Olympics. The decision has paid off, as in the past eighteen months, he’s competed at Boekelo, Rolex, and Aachen, topping it off with a win at the inaugural Ocala Jockey Club CIC3* last November. With three top horses and some promising young talent in the wings, as well as support from Cecily and his supportive owners, Matt is determined to make sure his sacrifice of moving away from California counts. [No Secret to Brown’s Success]

Ocala is hosting a series of Wine and Cheese Seminars this winter. With seminars already planned for today, February 8th, as well as February 22nd and March 8th, the Ocala Jockey Club invites you to join them for a fund and educational night. Tonight Danny Warrington will be demonstrating how to fall using his LandSafe system. Admission is $10 for the lecture and free appetizers, with wine and beer available for purchase. More lectures will be announced as they are determined. [Join the OJC for Seminars]

