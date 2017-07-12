Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

It’s the lazy days of summer and while some of you hot-house flowers for some reason enjoy competing in these muggy conditions, I am enjoying easing off on the competition schedule. In the height of summer, I like to give myself a light schedule, backing off to riding only three days a week instead of six. The biggest advantage of this is having a little bit of time to really reconnect with the basics, riding without stirrups and setting up gymnastics to step up our game for the fall season.

National Holiday: Different Colored Eyes Day

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Riga Meadow H.T. [Website]

Maryland at Loch Moy II CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Champagne Run at the Park H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Aspen Ridge H.T. [Website]

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Barbury Castle was always a top event but has gotten even more exciting with the ERM division. First, Upsilon is overly no matter what your type and hopefully we will get to see Upsilon babies running around in four or five years. Second, Wilberry Wonder Ponies are catching rides with all the top pairs. [8 Things We Learnt at Barbury]

It’s been a sad week over in Britain as two former top horses have crossed the rainbow bridge. Kings Berry, who was Louisa Milne Home’s first top eventer and took her through the CCI3* level, was put to sleep at the age of 26. Joining him was Lucy Henson’s four star horse A Touch of Frost, who at 15.2 hh finished Burghley in 2002. [Kings Berry Euthanized] [A Touch of Frost Put Down]

This week on Eventing Podcast: Barbury Review. You know we really can’t stop talking about Barbury. When there’s 100+ horses competing in one place, it’s easy to get a bit dazzled by the amount of class in one place. [Eventing Podcast]

SmartPak Product of the Day: My older boy has a giant white nose, and although spends his summer days in the barn, he can’t help but hang his head outside and watch the goings on. Of course, this means that brilliant white nose gets sunburnt. Sunscreen specifically designed to soak in through fur is the solution. [Smart Pak]