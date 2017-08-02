Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

Let’s all sends some healing thoughts to Tracey, who badly injured her hand while preparing to sail in the Governer’s Cup. We eventers are a tough lot, but it’s easy to forget you can get hurt doing activities unrelated to horses. Luckily Tracey is in good spirits and we are keeping our fingers all crossed for her fingers!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

With the announcement that Paris will be the 2024 Olympic venue, we can now all swoon over the equestrian venue. Built in the 17th century, the historic Palace of Versailles will be home to the equestrian disciplines in 2024. The Palace held its first CSI5* this year, and the building makes an absolutely stunning backdrop. There is still no word on whether they will hold the cross country at the same venue. [Historic Palace to be 2024 Venue]

The Irish have now named their European Championship squad. Six pairs have been nominated to represent as four team members and two individuals, with the horses on the team decided at a later date. Most glaringly present are Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift, who emerged at Rio as a world-class talent. However…. [Irish Squad Named]

Cooley Rorkes Drift cannot go to the Europeans unless Jonty Evans meets his funding goal. Jonty is famously trying to keep the ride on ‘Art’ by crowd funding the required funds to keep him in his yard. Thus far, he has raised an astounding £285,305.04, with a huge donation of £150k coming in over the weekend. [Jonty Evans’ Crowd-Fund Campaign Boosted]

Don’t forget, the AECs are right around the corner. With only two weeks to go until the closing date, it’s time to check your qualifications and send off your entry. The USEA has helpfully provided some guidelines to make sure you’re qualified for the division you hope to enter. [One Month to Go!]

