Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

As of publication of this N&N post (which goes live at midnight), our beloved Wylie has been lost racing through the deserts of Mongolia for approximately two hours. It’s pretty surreal that one of our own has undertaken a race of this magnitude and we will all be glued to her GPS tracker.

National Holiday: Book Lover’s Day

U.S. Weekend Preview:

GMHA Festival of Eventing CIC & H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Fair Hill H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

WindRidge Farm Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Otter Creek Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

The Summer Event at Woodside H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Area VII Young Rider Benefit H.T. [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Stanton Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Colorado Horse Park 3DE & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Sometimes it’s just not that easy to shake off a fall. Camilla Henderson, a three-star rider, thought it was back to business after a rotational fall last year but found herself getting more and more wound up in cross-country warmups. After seeking out the assistance of a sports psychologist, Camilla has learned how to let go of the tension and leave it at the show. [How Sports Psychology Helped]

How can we not keep talking about Jonty and Cooley Rorkes Drift? Jonty is now 98% of the way to his incredible crowd-funding goal of £500,000, with only £10,369.47 left to go. I have to admit, I had my doubt after the initial surge of attention, but Jonty and Art have captured the imagination of the world in their quest together. [Jonty Evans’ Crowd-Fund Campaign Almost There!]

Today’s N&N is all about overcoming our fears. WDawn Johnson has overcome some serious hurdles in order to qualify for the AECs, including a fear of cantering jumps. With her partner Pilot, loaned to her by her trainer, Dawn has gone from winning her division at Stable View last fall, to overcoming a broken collarbone from falling in December. [Overcoming My Fears]

