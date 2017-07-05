Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

One of the traditions of this holiday weekend is the JUMP! derby-cross event offered at Sharon White’s Last Frontier Farm. Part of the joy is seeing all the extravagant costumes, with both patriotic and Sharon’s signature orange out in force. The competitions helps fund Sharon’s competition goals for the rest of the year, so competitors are both having a really great time and helping Sharon compete across the world.

National Holiday: National Bikini Day

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Huntington Farm H.T. [Website]

Old Chatham H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Maryland at Loch Moy I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Great Meadow CICO3* [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Roebke’s Run H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

41st Annual Whidbey Island H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Round Top H.T.

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Everyone starts somewhere, and the top riders in the world are no exception. Top British riders reminisce about the pony that started it all. Many of them seem to have had very fast ponies, very naughty ponies, or both. [Top Riders First Ponies]

Hell hath no fury like a chestnut mare– but apparently not this one. Mallory Hogan knew the red-headed Clarissa Purisima was the one for her from their first ride together, as she was looking for a horse to step up to the upper levels with. Together they have conquered the levels from T3D to CCI1*, and now they will head to Montana to ride for Area VI in the NAJYRC. [The Road to NAJYRC]

Each year at Barbury, it’s jump jockeys first eventers for charity. This year Zara Phillips will captain the eventers’ team, who won for the first time last year. Begun in 2014, the JCB Champions’ Challenge raises money for the Injured Jockeys’ Fund. [Zara Phillips to Take on Top Jockeys]

