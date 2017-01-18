Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Badminton Course Update

The latest #BehindBadminton video was released today, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the course as we get closer to the 100-day countdown to this year’s horse trials.

The Willis brothers have been synonymous with Badminton for three decades as the dedicated course builders, and in this video we meet James Willis. He confirms that we will see new jumps on Eric winter’s inaugural course, as well as a slightly different look for the iconic lake.

Hugh Thomas, Badminton event director, adds: “I think the greatest thing about an event like Badminton is that we have to keep moving forward all the time. We’ve got to progress; we can’t stand still. People are always asking me, ‘What’s new at Badminton?” In a sense there’s nothing new — we’re just the best event in the world — but we have to try to develop it all the time.”

Keep it locked on EN as we bring you full coverage from Badminton later in the season. Go Eventing!

Need to sustain a healthy hindgut? Ask your vet about ProbioticWise™. ProbioticWise:

Maintains the healthy population of beneficial bacteria throughout the GI tract

Supports the restoration of normal GI tract function in horses challenged by diarrhea

Supports complete digestion of starch and sugar in the foregut, lowering the risk of hindgut upset and pH imbalances (acidosis) that can lead to colic and laminitis

Supports reduced inflammation levels in GI tract tissues

Supplies nutrients to the gastrointestinal tissues that support the healing of stomach and colonic ulceration

Supplies polyphenols, nucleotides, and polysterols—antioxidants that contribute to the maintenance of healthy intestinal cell membrane function

For more information, visit KPPvet.com.