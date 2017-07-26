Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Fitch’s Corner Highlights

We are big fans of Marion de Vogel’s videography here at EN, and her highlights reel from this year’s Fitch’s Corner Horse Trials does not disappoint. She interviewed Boyd Martin about why he always makes the trip to Fitch’s each year:

“Fernanda Kellogg and Kirk Henckels put on a spectacular event. The community really gets behind it. The course looks like Rolex; it’s beautifully presented. For the show jumping course, they actually use the jumps from the Atlanta Olympics, and the dressage turf here is first class. It’s a premier lower-level event, and I think it’s great exposure for my up-and-coming young horses.”

Be sure to check out this special edition of Who Jumped It Best featuring photos from the Training Rider divisions at Fitch’s, as well as winner photos provided by Joan Davis of Flatlandsfoto. We also have a lifestyle photo gallery to bring you from Mary Hilliard, so stay tuned for that. Go Fitch’s! Go Eventing.

