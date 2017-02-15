Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Foggy Ocala Helmet Cam

A thick blanket of morning fog covered the cross country course at the Florida Horse Park during the Ocala Winter II Horse Trials this past weekend, making for dramatic viewing in this helmet cam!

Mimi Richards, who rides for the Elevate Event Team sponsored by Kentucky Performance Products, competed in the Training Rider-B division aboard Whitfield. A 7-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, Whitfield (Private Vow X Seda Fina, by Known Fact) raced five times before beginning his eventing career in 2014 with Jennie Brannigan.

Mimi and Whitfield finished on their dressage score of 37.7 to place sixth in the Training Rider-B division.

Remember to send your helmet cams to [email protected] so we can share them! Go Eventing.

[Ocala Winter 2 HT Presented by Brian Cox Farm Team Final Scores]

The feeling you get when you cross the finish line.

It’s why we do what we do.

Fight back against joint disease and unsoundness.

Joint Armor’s complete formula provides your horse with the nutrients necessary to support both healthy joint cartilage and synovial fluid. Research has shown that when used in combination, the ingredients found in Joint Armor support both fluid motion and reduced joint inflammation. Sound performance horses reach their maximum potential and remain competitive longer.

The horse that matters to you matters to us®.

Not sure which horse supplement best meets your horse’s needs? We are here to help. Contact us at 859-873-2974 or visit our website at KPPusa.com.