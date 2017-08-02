Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Game of Thrones Meets Irish Foxhunters

The Kildare Hunt Club Performance Hunter Show is held annually at the Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland. The competition is described as looking to identify, “the finest hunting horse in Ireland.” Three classes are offered: huntsman, hunter and sidesaddle with the huntsman group being the most advanced.

One at a time, competitors navigate a course which features 12 natural obstacles normally seen during a hunt including hedges, post and rail fences, ditches and stone walls.

We’ve long known that foxhunters are their own breed of insanity in the middle, and like any loyal Game of Thrones fan, they’re eager to say, “Winter is Coming” as they await an upcoming season. So without further ado, here are gritty, Irish foxhunters doing their thing GOT style.

