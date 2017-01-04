Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Gaucho

GAUCHO – Episode 2 from Christian Dior on Vimeo

Hat tip to Meika Decher for sending us this beautiful episode from a documentary series called Tales of the Wild. This episode features Jakob von Plessen. Born in Austria and raised in Argentina, Jakob discovered the nomadic gaucho way of life at a young age. He ultimately followed his love of horses to the sweeping landscape of Patagonia and never looked back.

“When we are up there in the mountains and we are on horseback, it doesn’t matter how difficult the conditions are,” Jakob says. “I still feel this constant contentment about everything. The thought of being at the right place and not needing to be anywhere else — that gives you this incredible peace about life.”

We couldn’t have said it better. Go Riding.

