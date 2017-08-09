Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: ‘I Fell off at the First Fence!’

It happens to the best of us! Elisa Wallace parted ways with Indiana Chrome at the first fence of the Training course at Champagne Run H.T. this past weekend at the Kentucky Horse Park, and she had the good sense of humor to share the video for all of us to see.

But don’t let the video fool you! Elisa and Indiana Chrome, a 7-year-old Thoroughbred gelding (City Weekend – Prima Gold, by Strike the Gold), have plenty of successful runs on their USEA record, including two completions at Training this season.

Sometimes you just have to laugh. Go OTTBs! Go Eventing.

The feeling you get when it’s just you and your horse

It’s why we do what we do.

