Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Pau CCI4* Throwback

Maxime Livio & Qalao des Mers – Cross – CCI 4* Pau #Backto2016

Maxime Livio était lundi soir Equidia ! Si l’extrait du cross du CCI & CAIO 4 Etoiles de Pau diffusé ne vous a pas suffit, voici la vidéo complète ! Posted by Les 4 Etoiles de Pau on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

It’s Pau week! The Les Etoiles de Pau CCI4* gets under way tomorrow with the first horse inspection. We’re rooting for our American contingent, but we’re also on pins and needles to see if power couple Michael Jung and La Biosthetique Sam can secure yet another CCI4* win.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look back at last year’s winner, Maxime Livio and the now 13-year-old Selle Français Qalao des Mers and their stellar cross country round.

Tilly Berendt is EN’s boots on the grounds at Pau so stay tuned for her great coverage!

Les 4 Etoiles de Pau: Website, Schedule, Entries, Scoring, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram, EN’s Twitter

