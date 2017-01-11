Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: The Real Eventing 25 Talent

There’s no denying that the talent on the Eventing 25 and Eventing 18 lists is deeply stacked. But it wasn’t until Zach Brandt showed his true colors that we realized exactly how much talent these kids had to burn.

As our funny friend Ths Horse Pesterer states in the video: “Nothin’ but net.” Someone get this kid some more sponsorship deals, stat!

