Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: Thoroughbred Makeover Rematch

Four Thoroughbred Makeover alumni battled it out for $1,000 in prize money at the Maryland Horse World Expo last week, and Retired Racehorse Project kindly shared the video for our viewing pleasure.

Click to watch Michelle Warro and Play Like A Raven, Sabrina Morris and Smash and Grab, Dyanna Capuano and Idle Spur, and Krysta Paradis on Where’s My Tail. No spoilers on who won, so you’ll have to watch to find out!

This is the last call to enter the 2017 Thoroughbred Makeover, as entries close tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. EST. Go here for more information and to enter. Go OTTBs. Go Eventing.

