Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: White Thoroughbreds

True white Thoroughbreds are very rare. Grey horses that turn paler and paler with age are fairly common, but true white Thoroughbreds come from a genetic mutation and are uncommon indeed. One more white Thoroughbred has been added to the ranks with the birth of a filly by Revolutionary out of the white mare Beautiful Devil. She arrived during the Super Bowl!

It was believed until recently that white Thoroughbreds were a variation of the sabino pattern, essentially presenting as one giant body-wide white spot. However, recent research indicates that these white horses are genetic mutants, which can present in a number of different ways all referred to in a group as “dominant white.”

The Patchen Wilkes horses are perhaps the best-known example. The filly in this video is from a white damline including Beautiful Devil, Spot of Beauty, Patchen Beauty and White Beauty.

Another recent example of a rare white Thoroughbred was the colt born last February at Rockridge Stud in New York. His white coat coloring came from another family; his dam is a daughter of the famous Airdrie Apache, who boasts a mottled coat and is dual registered as a Paint.

Have you ever seen a white Thoroughbred in person? Let us know in the comments below.

