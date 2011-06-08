Your Wednesday News and Notes from Horse Quencher

obssesive compulsive dedicated horse people is there ability to lose touch with reality. Day in and day out, many of us thrive on our horses and the enjoyment they give us. How many of you find yourself planning your entire schedule around your horse getting his/her nails done, going for a lesson in a square sand box, or making sure you are there to give Adequan on time? We all do it. I certainly do. I once had a friend tell me that after he left the barn, horse talk was not allowed. Of course, this is practically impossible but somehow I still find it important. In no way am I saying we should be less involved with our horses, our riding/competing/etc. I’m just saying don’t lose touch with reality. We all know horses cause heart break. In times of heartbreak we need other places to focus our hearts, occupy our minds, or simply forget about how much we just cried. Lets face it, horses are not the only ones who need Ulcerguard. For those of you out there that have ever needed something to distract you, or a little “Ulcerguard,” I highly suggest you check out this One thing I find so funny, interesting, annoying and sometimes even pathetic aboutdedicated horse people is there ability to lose touch with reality. Day in and day out, many of us thrive on our horses and the enjoyment they give us. How many of you find yourself planning your entire schedule around your horse getting his/her nails done, going for a lesson in a square sand box, or making sure you are there to give Adequan on time? We all do it. I certainly do. I once had a friend tell me that after he left the barn, horse talk was not allowed. Of course, this is practically impossible but somehow I still find it important. In no way am I saying we should be less involved with our horses, our riding/competing/etc. I’m just saying don’t lose touch with reality. We all know horses cause heart break. In times of heartbreak we need other places to focus our hearts, occupy our minds, or simply forget about how much we just cried. Lets face it, horses are not the only ones who need Ulcerguard. For those of you out there that have ever needed something to distract you, or a little “Ulcerguard,” I highly suggest you check out this [blog] . A little inappropriate at times? Yes. But aren’t we all? Don’t forget to make things simple, to have a good laugh, to enjoy drinks out with friends and remember that when things go belly up, it is finding laughter and reality that will push you back to sanity.

Side note: The entire paragraph above came from unknown random thoughts walking around my brain.

Second side note: I stopped while hacking and tried to count the blades of grass in a random patch of grass. I just needed to confess that. I think I need therapy.

Now let’s continue to the simple news and notes: According to Horse-Canada, the Canadian Eventing High Performance Committee will wait until after the Olympics to conduct its search for a new eventing coach. David will be leaving the role at the end of 2012, which means they will need to find a new coach soon after the Olympics. The article says “Out of respect to David O’Connor, the riders, owners and support group, the committee feels that an undistracted commitment to the current program and its goals is the priority.” The search committee will be co-chaired by Graeme Thom and Grit High and the rest of the committee will be from the HP committee. The search committee’s recommendation will be ratified by the Eventing High Performance Committee at large.

Fox River Valley Pony Club Horse Trails now has a three element outline to providing the best cross country experience for horses and riders. Over the next three years, a committee will be working to improve the the quality of the ground of this Illinois event.

A Washington vet says the state outbreak of EHV-1 is contained . However, those horses that have cleared their symptoms should still remain in isolation for 28 days. The disease can still be highly contagious even after the symptoms are resolved.

Ride your horse to work day. Over 1500 in China are attempting to go green and ride their horses to work. I think we should install this in America. Or better yet, ride your horse to the bar day. Just saying…

Silva Martin and Faye Woolf have the horse of a lifetime . Only a week has passed since Faye lost her beloved Ollie, but she was thrilled with the result of her amazing “Stately.” Unfortunately they just missed qualifying for Germany. But that doesn’t seem to get them down. Faye is quoted as saying, “happy, healthy, safe and sound. Anything after that is icing on the cake.” Faye is a person that truly means every word of that. If you ever happen to see Faye at an event, go introduce yourself. You will never meet a kinder, more caring, or bigger cheerleader than Faye.

Off to Germany they head and the blogging war has begun. Kelley Merette gets her chance . Should be interesting to find out who comes out on top!

Oliver Townend is set for Llanymynech ride . Reading this article left me a little confused on what type of ride we are talking about. Maybe endurance? Never the less, it appears Oli will be very busy the next few weeks and will hopefully be racking up some good results.

Now for a totally unrelated to horses video:

As we all know, Bromont week has started. Stay tuned for a great day of eventing. Go Eventing.