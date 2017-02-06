Weekend IG Roundup: Elsewhere in the Eventing Nation

While the Wellington Eventing Showcase may have hogged the spotlight, there were other horse trials taking place across the great Eventing Nation as well. From sea to shining sea, California to Georgia to South Carolina, eventers everywhere were out getting their fix.
Here are a few of your snapshots from the weekend that was!
Galway Downs Winter H.T. [Website] [Results]
We found the tiniest hummingbird nest at Galway Downs, made largely from horsehair and hay.
Yay, horse shows! #galwaydowns #eventing
A perfect day in SoCal for horse play
Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]
Words can’t explain how proud I am of Promise! She tried so hard for me today and it was amazing! From a 32 in dressage to the best and most fun stadium round to date, to an awesome xc run where sadly we had a hesitation/stop type thing at a ditch and were marked with a refusal, but overall I am so so so happy with it all!! I am beyond thankful for an amazing trainer who drives us all up and stands in the freezing cold to coach us thank youuuu!! And for the best travel buddies!!! • • • #eventersofinstagram #dressage #stadium #crosscountry #sportingdays #trekhaner #warmblood #areathree #usea #training #bay #promisingstar #sageeventing
All business at Sporting Days HT today. Thanks @tabeventing for your help today and support.
Poplar Place Farm February H.T. [Website] [Results]
Our #fabulous volunteers moving to judge the intermediate level fences. #volunteers #intermediate #crosscountry #poplarplacefarm
Completed our first Novice Horse trials! Bandit was an absolute machine and packed me around like a pro. Only problem was the half coffin (oh, and the steady rain and 40 degree temps)… I was so concerned about the ditch, my approach was as if the ditch was a stand alone fence. So we did a drive by of the barrels because I couldn’t make the turn. Simple circle and we were right back in track to still make time! Can’t thank everyone enough, especially this one . The support from my family and friends that made the trip can’t be matched and I am beyond thankful for each of them. LOVE my pony.
#secondchancethoroughbreds #thoroughbred #thoroughbredsofinstagram #thoroughbreds #ottb #ottbsofinstagram #jumper #hunter #eventer #horsesofinstagram #inkiblandford #prelimstadium
Go Eventing!