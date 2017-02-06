Weekend IG Roundup: Elsewhere in the Eventing Nation

While the Wellington Eventing Showcase may have hogged the spotlight, there were other horse trials taking place across the great Eventing Nation as well. From sea to shining sea, California to Georgia to South Carolina, eventers everywhere were out getting their fix.

Here are a few of your snapshots from the weekend that was!

Galway Downs Winter H.T. [Website] [Results]

I got to snuggle a special boy today So many hugs and kisses exchanged! #Waterford @fourpeaksfarm @jenniebrannigan A photo posted by OKL Eventing (@okleventing) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

We found the tiniest hummingbird nest at Galway Downs, made largely from horsehair and hay. A photo posted by Dave Bernhardt (@zbernhardts) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Yay, horse shows! #galwaydowns #eventing A photo posted by AB (@pineapple_lyss) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

A perfect day in SoCal for horse play A photo posted by Lindsey Jean (@sportsbrasandspice) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

So proud of Pig today wrapping up an amazing month in Aiken by improving all 3 phases from last weekend at Sporting Days today! We can’t thank the whole Surefire crew and Danes enough for everything, we’ll be back soon! A photo posted by Madlen Lesesne (@madzlesesne) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Ernesto is officially an event horse now! And brought home a 3rd place in his novice division #iwannaseeyoubebrave #goeventing #jumper #greatday A photo posted by Booli Selmayr (@booliselmayr) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

All business at Sporting Days HT today. Thanks @tabeventing for your help today and support. A photo posted by David Taylor (@jumpallthethings) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Poplar Place Farm February H.T. [Website] [Results]

Had a great weekend at #poplarplacefarm #joeypony #joeyjoeyjoey @brendanweishaar A photo posted by Jessica Kogon Weishaar (@jkweishaar) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Our #fabulous volunteers moving to judge the intermediate level fences. #volunteers #intermediate #crosscountry #poplarplacefarm A photo posted by PPF Volunteers (@ppfvolunteers) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:09am PST

#volunteering at #PoplarPlaceFarm February #HorseTrials #SafetyCoordinaror #2KGrey A photo posted by Kaitlin Bell (@alwaysabelle) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Say cheese pretty boy! A photo posted by Stephanie Walthall (@smwalth) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:57am PST

Go Eventing!