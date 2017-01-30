Weekend IG Roundup: Eventing from Coast to Coast

The event season is officially full-speed ahead on both sides of the U.S., with the Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test being the West Coast’s first outing of 2017. On the East Coast we had Full Gallop Farm January H.T. in South Carolina and Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. in Florida.

Here are a few of your snapshots from the weekend that was!

Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]

I would say we had a pretty good weekend!

I would say we had a pretty good weekend!

Eyes on the prize

Eyes on the prize

Cinniminnie helping me size up the bounce banks at Rocking Horse winter 1 horse trials #dachshund

A photo posted by Thompson Equestrian (@athompsonequestrian) on

Show your support #eventingsunnyfl #eventingfamily

Show your support #eventingsunnyfl #eventingfamily

Blue and @ayerodg share a moment of ❤waiting for xc #youremyboyblue

A photo posted by Megkep (@megkep) on

Full Gallop Farm January H.T. [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]

This mare #maya #lassiezfaire #eventing

This mare #maya #lassiezfaire #eventing

Team CSH having a blast at Full Gallop Farm!! Happy 18th Birthday to Emma Stokes!! #charbonnetsporthorses #happybirthday #fullgallopfarm

A photo posted by Susan Thomas, Owner CSH LLC. (@charbonnetsporthorses) on

Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]

Real men wear pink

Real men wear pink

Smiling because I survived the first schooling of the year & also because I ♡ these nuggets

A photo posted by Jessica Ridgley (@jridgeee) on

Louie in the open prelim combined test

Louie in the open prelim combined test

What an awesome job for their first combined test. Cody and Maya earned themselves a 4th place finish.

A photo posted by Hannah Carlson (@greenwood_equ) on

Meg, Fresno cross country

Meg, Fresno cross country

Cory won the Advanced division at the Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test! #eventing #useventing #showjumping #goCorygo

A video posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Chocolate Horse Farm (@chocolatehorsefarm) on

Someone earned himself a new show jumping bridle before Hits Coachella Made his moms proud @mrjennieleigh

A photo posted by Hannah Carlson (@greenwood_equ) on

Go Eventing!

