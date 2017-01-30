Weekend IG Roundup: Eventing from Coast to Coast

The event season is officially full-speed ahead on both sides of the U.S., with the Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test being the West Coast’s first outing of 2017. On the East Coast we had Full Gallop Farm January H.T. in South Carolina and Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. in Florida.

Here are a few of your snapshots from the weekend that was!

Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]

A very famous rider and her entourage. I’m gonna get her autograph when she learns her letters. #eventersofinstagram #equestrian #babysitterhorse A photo posted by Elizabeth Clymer (@eclyrides) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:32am PST

I would say we had a pretty good weekend! A photo posted by Becca (@becca_gall) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Eyes on the prize A photo posted by Madi (@madihunter621) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Cinniminnie helping me size up the bounce banks at Rocking Horse winter 1 horse trials #dachshund A photo posted by Thompson Equestrian (@athompsonequestrian) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

Show your support #eventingsunnyfl #eventingfamily A photo posted by Daisy Trayford (@daisytrayford) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Blue and @ayerodg share a moment of ❤waiting for xc #youremyboyblue A photo posted by Megkep (@megkep) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Full Gallop Farm January H.T. [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]



This mare #maya #lassiezfaire #eventing A photo posted by Sam Crawford (@udderlycheddar) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Team CSH having a blast at Full Gallop Farm!! Happy 18th Birthday to Emma Stokes!! #charbonnetsporthorses #happybirthday #fullgallopfarm A photo posted by Susan Thomas, Owner CSH LLC. (@charbonnetsporthorses) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

digby soaring over the last jump cross country for a double clear round!! ❤️ • Glad that I ended up 3rd this weekend!!! I had so much fun this weekend and I’m super proud of digby for finishing up on our dressage score of 34.4! Sad to go back home to New York but I feel ready for novice!! • video credit to mi padre❤️❤️ A video posted by Area I & II Training Eventer (@carina.eventing) on Mar 13, 2016 at 2:34pm PDT

So so proud of my Pig at our first event together! Over a year since either of us have been out of a start box and I am so happy with how he handled it. Doing my first event without Tristan is hard, but I couldn’t ask for a better guy to grow with❤️ A photo posted by Madlen Lesesne (@madzlesesne) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]

Real men wear pink A photo posted by Teresa Fletchinger (@teresafletchinger) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Smiling because I survived the first schooling of the year & also because I ♡ these nuggets A photo posted by Jessica Ridgley (@jridgeee) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Louie in the open prelim combined test A photo posted by Lauren Lockwood (@laurenlockwoood) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

What an awesome job for their first combined test. Cody and Maya earned themselves a 4th place finish. A photo posted by Hannah Carlson (@greenwood_equ) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Meg, Fresno cross country A photo posted by Eric Taylor (@erictaylor2000) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Cory won the Advanced division at the Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test! #eventing #useventing #showjumping #goCorygo A video posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Chocolate Horse Farm (@chocolatehorsefarm) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Someone earned himself a new show jumping bridle before Hits Coachella Made his moms proud @mrjennieleigh A photo posted by Hannah Carlson (@greenwood_equ) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

