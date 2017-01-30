Weekend IG Roundup: Eventing from Coast to Coast

The event season is officially full-speed ahead on both sides of the U.S., with the Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test being the West Coast’s first outing of 2017. On the East Coast we had Full Gallop Farm January H.T. in South Carolina and Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. in Florida.
Here are a few of your snapshots from the weekend that was!
Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]
I would say we had a pretty good weekend!
A photo posted by Becca (@becca_gall) on
Cinniminnie helping me size up the bounce banks at Rocking Horse winter 1 horse trials #dachshund
A photo posted by Thompson Equestrian (@athompsonequestrian) on
Blue and @ayerodg share a moment of ❤waiting for xc #youremyboyblue
A photo posted by Megkep (@megkep) on
So impressed by him oh my lord • • For having three weeks off and then only 5 days of prep before this weekend I was expecting that we would of had to scratch. We had one of our most relaxed shows to date (from both ends!) with a pretty steady dressage test and a fantastic show jump round on Friday!! Today was XC and we had a few.. “moments”…in warm up but we ran a pretty good round with some time penalties(all my fault!) but still were pretty consistent for the most part and some how ended up taking home the blue!! He was still ready for more after XC and barley broke a sweat! Super happy with our first show of 2017!! #OTTB #OcalaFL #AreaIVEventing #GoEventing
Full Gallop Farm January H.T. [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]
This mare #maya #lassiezfaire #eventing
A photo posted by Sam Crawford (@udderlycheddar) on
Six years with this beautiful creature! I’m very proud of not only my progress, but hers too. We’ve gone from a timid pair, to a pair who approaches new challenges with a healthy appreciation of the risks. We may not be in the best spot right now*cough*fire-breathing dragon*cough* but I know we’ll push through and accomplish anything we set our hearts on! Here’s to more happy years and anniversaries! #eventer #fullgallopfarm #ponyclub #anniversary #uspc #twicethefuneventing #ottb #sixyears #dozenroses #rosie
A photo posted by Samantha Salley (@samanthamsalley) on
@sabrinasalley helped me design this #haybaleart with flowers for the #fullgallopfarm event this weekend! It was on the Intermediate 6ab, and the other one spelt XC! I’m so thankful to have such a wonderful facility to school and compete at! #eventing #horses #crosscountry #twicethefunthoroughbreds #ottb
digby soaring over the last jump cross country for a double clear round!! ❤️ • Glad that I ended up 3rd this weekend!!! I had so much fun this weekend and I’m super proud of digby for finishing up on our dressage score of 34.4! Sad to go back home to New York but I feel ready for novice!! • video credit to mi padre❤️❤️
A video posted by Area I & II Training Eventer (@carina.eventing) on
Well #beaux and I are two for two! We had a great dressage test, earning a 32.8, our first clean show jumping round in a while, and a clean #crosscountry! I can’t even begin to say how happy I am to have the ride on this horse, he is truly one in a million. #horseofalifetime #alabamawarmblood #eventing #intermediate #fullgallopfarm #workhardplayhard
So so proud of my Pig at our first event together! Over a year since either of us have been out of a start box and I am so happy with how he handled it. Doing my first event without Tristan is hard, but I couldn’t ask for a better guy to grow with❤️
A photo posted by Madlen Lesesne (@madzlesesne) on
Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test [Website] [Results] [More Instagram]
Smiling because I survived the first schooling of the year & also because I ♡ these nuggets
A photo posted by Jessica Ridgley (@jridgeee) on
What an awesome job for their first combined test. Cody and Maya earned themselves a 4th place finish.
A photo posted by Hannah Carlson (@greenwood_equ) on
Cory won the Advanced division at the Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test! #eventing #useventing #showjumping #goCorygo
A video posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Chocolate Horse Farm (@chocolatehorsefarm) on
Go Eventing!