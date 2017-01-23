Weekend IG Roundup: Riders of the Storm at Poplar Place January H.T.

The eventers, volunteers and officials at Poplar Place Farm’s first recognized horse trial of 2017 toughed out a soggy weekend, to say the least. Over the weekend severe weather swept through the south, sadly with tragic consequence, and our hearts go out to residents of the region who lost their homes or worse.

While storms did put a hold on Poplar Place’s proceedings, ultimately the show did go on …

All dressed and tack for dressage about to get on and they called us all back to the barns . Then this happened . It is pouring out there . We are on hold for now …. #showstorm A photo posted by Phylena Babbitt (@fire_phyllie) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:45am PST

… and its diehard competitors managed to find a silver lining in the dark storm clouds.

We show in rain and tornadoes too…. #sleetsnowrain A photo posted by Fernhill EuroStar (@fernhilleurostar) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:29am PST

See final results here, and cheers to all its finishers! Here’s a roundup of your snapshots from the weekend:

Had some good moments and some whoops ones . But given the conditions I’m ok with it . #poplarplacefarm #downpour #diehard #rainorshine A video posted by Phylena Babbitt (@fire_phyllie) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:21am PST

so so so so proud of my super obnoxious pony!! PB was super awesome this weekend!! we got a 36.1 in dressage, and i was super happy with the test, since it was pouring the entire time!! we had one refusal in stadium after i got a tiny bit too forward at the jump. we had an AMAZING xc today, going double-clear!! it was a bit muddy, but PB kept his footing and was awesome!! really proud of PB this weekend!! A photo posted by Ava and Pony Boy (@ponyboy_eventing) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.” – Teddy Roosevelt A photo posted by Sarah Neath (@elizerbethh) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Finally a prelim pair! So proud of the incredible performance he put in this weekend. So much love for him. A video posted by Jessie Schwartz (@whfkitaro) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Who would of thought with the day I had yesterday! We’re coming home with a big green 6th place . Xc has always been my specialty. & Simons no slouch either ! #crosscountryqueen #xc #nevergiveup A photo posted by Phylena Babbitt (@fire_phyllie) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:57am PST

SO impressed with this little mare today! We are currently sitting in 1st place going into cross country tomorrow! I’m so lucky to have such a phenomenal young horse to bring up the levels!!! #eventing #youngeventhorse #poplarplacefarm A photo posted by Natalie (: (@natalie_palm) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Rain or shine, Go Eventing.