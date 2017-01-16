Weekend IG Roundup: Stable View & Three Lakes H.T.

How stunning are the sunrise photos coming out of this weekend’s horse trials? Stable View Aiken Opener and Three Lakes H.T. in Florida both enjoyed gorgeous weather, and horses and riders alike looked happy to be back out on course.
Stable View Aiken Opener H.T. [Website] [Results]
Three Lakes January H.T. [Website] [Results]
Always a beautiful morning here! A photo posted by Ann Thal (@annthal) on
Bfly A photo posted by Leigh McCue (@lm.photography_) on
A successful event in Aiken. A photo posted by Amy Thompson Harris (@amytharris) on
Sun, 70 degrees and Aiken Opener Horse Trials! #myviewfromstableview
A photo posted by Stable View (@stableviewaiken) on
Beautiful day to be a spectator at the #Stableview season opener! #winterinaiken #eventinginsunnysc #corgisofinstagram
A photo posted by Anna Pesta (@acpesta) on
After missing Chatt- because I was sick- we finally got our first recognized done! Al was wonderful, we had a bit on a tense dressage but he pulled through with a 32 and he had phenomenal stadium and and cross country rounds to end the weekend with 3rd out of 15!!
A photo posted by Molly (@m.k.eventing) on
It’s a shame she doesn’t like her job. #alwayssmiling
A photo posted by Tori Kager (@eventori) on
This buck was my favorite part of the weekend. He doesn’t throw sass very often but when he does it makes my day. #myviewfromstableview
A photo posted by Remi & Lillian (@fat.friesian) on
Volcan de Caverie putting in a lovely test this morning! (25.0)
A photo posted by Jan Byyny (@janbyyny) on
what a great way to kick off the season :))
A photo posted by @cartermcinnis on
Double Clear XC ! Go Frye baby! Pretty Like Me 6yo OTTB OT @ Stable View
A video posted by Claire-Cumbee (@clairecumbee17) on
Ponies were so good today!! Very consistent rounds for all of them! Looking forward to sporting days with all three ponies in the I/P and a couple of the green beans
A video posted by Morgan McCue (@qbrookstables) on
Course walking at the beautiful Three Lakes. I’m excited to get Cabs season underway! #eventingsunnyfl #eventlife #xc
A photo posted by Haley Hughes (@haleyhugheseventing) on
Not a bad way to start the year. #todaysoffice #travelswithamy #eventinglive
A photo posted by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on
Pretty boy got 6th in his first (completed) novice ending on a 35.1!! (We had 1 rail stadium as I had too much bit). What a good boy!!!!#equestrian #horseshow #horse #horsesofinstagram #horsepower #thoroughbred #ottb #eventing #eventer #jumping #jumper #luke #saintlylove #saintlyloveeventing #cwdsellier #horse #c4belts #c4equestrian #ariat #chattahoocheehillseventing #onekhelmets #willsparkequestriancenter #dressage #iea #eventingsunnyfl
A photo posted by Caroline Dannemiller (@saintly.love.eventing) on
Jump in the middle of a Live Oak. #hellyea #outstandinginafield #travelswithamy #todaysoffice
A photo posted by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on
A photo posted by Michaela Holmes (@mjh_eventing) on
A photo posted by Marah Lueders (@marahxlueders) on
I like a cross country course with natural snacks. #eventinglive #travelswithamy #shoplocal
A photo posted by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on
Cant ask for a prettier setting! #xc #myothergreyirishman #eventing #blackhorsefarmil
A video posted by BHF- Fox Hunting & Eventing (@blackhorsefarm_il) on
Such a fun weekend at Three Lakes horse trails! Shoutout to @fionarmccracken for this picture!
A photo posted by Kaylee Hone (@kayleehone) on
Great show day with both of my boys. Albie brought home the blue finishing on his dressage score of 24.6 , and Apollo had a great hack around the property and quick flat school. First show of the year was a complete success and I couldn’t be happier with these two
A photo posted by Savannah Blackstock (@sjbeventing) on
Go Eventing.