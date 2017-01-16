Weekend IG Roundup: Stable View & Three Lakes H.T.

How stunning are the sunrise photos coming out of this weekend’s horse trials? Stable View Aiken Opener and Three Lakes H.T. in Florida both enjoyed gorgeous weather, and horses and riders alike looked happy to be back out on course.

Stable View Aiken Opener H.T. [Website] [Results]

Three Lakes January H.T. [Website] [Results]

Good morning from Stable View! I hope everyone has a good run this weekend! #equestrian #eventing #herewego #crosscountry

Good morning from Three Lakes Horse Trial:)

Bfly A photo posted by Leigh McCue (@lm.photography_) on

A successful event in Aiken. A photo posted by Amy Thompson Harris (@amytharris) on

Sun, 70 degrees and Aiken Opener Horse Trials! #myviewfromstableview

A photo posted by Stable View (@stableviewaiken) on

 

Beautiful day to be a spectator at the #Stableview season opener! #winterinaiken #eventinginsunnysc #corgisofinstagram

 

A photo posted by Anna Pesta (@acpesta) on

 

It’s a shame she doesn’t like her job. #alwayssmiling

 

A photo posted by Tori Kager (@eventori) on

Volcan de Caverie putting in a lovely test this morning! (25.0)

A photo posted by Jan Byyny (@janbyyny) on

 

what a great way to kick off the season :))

 

A photo posted by @cartermcinnis on

Double Clear XC ! Go Frye baby! Pretty Like Me 6yo OTTB OT @ Stable View

A video posted by Claire-Cumbee (@clairecumbee17) on

Course walking at the beautiful Three Lakes. I’m excited to get Cabs season underway! #eventingsunnyfl #eventlife #xc

A photo posted by Haley Hughes (@haleyhugheseventing) on

 

Not a bad way to start the year. #todaysoffice #travelswithamy #eventinglive

 

A photo posted by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on

 

Jump in the middle of a Live Oak. #hellyea #outstandinginafield #travelswithamy #todaysoffice

 

A photo posted by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on

#ClarkMontgomery #LoughanGlen

A photo posted by Michaela Holmes (@mjh_eventing) on

 

First event of 2017: ✔️

 

A photo posted by Marah Lueders (@marahxlueders) on

I like a cross country course with natural snacks. #eventinglive #travelswithamy #shoplocal

A photo posted by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on

 

Cant ask for a prettier setting! #xc #myothergreyirishman #eventing #blackhorsefarmil

 

A video posted by BHF- Fox Hunting & Eventing (@blackhorsefarm_il) on

 

Such a fun weekend at Three Lakes horse trails! Shoutout to @fionarmccracken for this picture!

 

A photo posted by Kaylee Hone (@kayleehone) on

Go Eventing.

