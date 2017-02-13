Weekend IG Roundup: Sun and Smiles at Pine Top, Ocala

Around 900 horses went eventing at two of Area III’s favorite winter destinations: Pine Top in Thomson, GA and Ocala Winter II at the Florida Horse Park. It was all sun and smiles for three full days of competition. Here are your snapshots from the weekend!

Ocala Winter II H.T. [Website] [Results]

Pine Top Intermediate H.T. [Website] [Results]

Great first day out of the season with my family. #eventing A photo posted by Tom Whitty (@tomwhitty99) on

Videos to come from the weekend

A photo posted by Megan Graham (@mrgraham_4) on

Cheers to show season 2017! A photo posted by MK Equestrian (@mk_equestrian1779) on

A pretty smile from the big winner.

A photo posted by Christina Curiale (@ccuriale) on

Organizer Janet Wilson playing jokes on competitors while they walk the Novice show jumping course. #whenyouseeit

A photo posted by Leslie Threlkeld (@lathrelkeld) on

First event of the season ✅ so happy with our foot perfect show jump round. Definitely the best we’ve ever had! #pinetop

A photo posted by Charlotte Gardiner (@cgeventing19) on

The bestest Baby D ever #HPE #PineTop #Ottb #Eventing #Thoroughbred #Lovehim #Goof #StayCalmAndLookHandsome A photo posted by Kendyl (@kshantz1238) on

When your pony is #perfect. #eventingsunnyfl #ocalahorsetrials #ottb #eventing #thoroughbredmanning

A photo posted by Alison Wilaby (@alisonrobyn) on

Pea soup fog couldn’t stop this guy! Double clear xc and a great prep before our first prelim! #eventingsunnyfl A photo posted by Maddie Carey (@mycarey13) on

Don’t worry Lucia, I got Cedric all prepped for tomorrow #eventingsunnyfl #workinghardorhardlyworking #cooleysporthorses

A photo posted by Plain Dealing Farm (@pdf_eventing) on

#myother2biggestfans #kodibear #jesseman <3 my furchildren!!! A photo posted by Ellen Doughty-Hume (@ellendoughtyhume) on

Perfect Teddy finishing 3rd at Ocala II this weekend!

A photo posted by Kitty Friday (@kentuckyeventing) on

Baby girl what’s your name? -Pete

A photo posted by Arden Stephens (@wildcateventing1) on

Ricky Bobs is back and feeling fresh!! #rfeloquence #winnerwinnerchickendinner A photo posted by Ellie MacPhail O’Neal (@elliemacneal) on

Watching my favorite sport with some of my favorite people #crosscountry

A photo posted by Megz (@megan.lomaniac) on

Go Eventing.

