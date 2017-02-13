Weekend IG Roundup: Sun and Smiles at Pine Top, Ocala

Around 900 horses went eventing at two of Area III’s favorite winter destinations: Pine Top in Thomson, GA and Ocala Winter II at the Florida Horse Park. It was all sun and smiles for three full days of competition. Here are your snapshots from the weekend!
Ocala Winter II H.T. [Website] [Results]
Pine Top Intermediate H.T. [Website] [Results]
after a really tough and disappointing week at school, Paulito gave me the best pick me up with a win in the training at Pine Top! So happy with our first event of the season, and can’t wait for the rest of the spring as the Corgi is truly feeling better than ever! #gocorgigo #loveofmylife A photo posted by Tess Lesesne (@tess_lesesne) on
Great first day out of the season with my family. #eventing A photo posted by Tom Whitty (@tomwhitty99) on
Cheers to show season 2017! A photo posted by MK Equestrian (@mk_equestrian1779) on
Had the best show on Mango!! In stadium I had one rail, that was completely my fault, but that kept us in first place leading into the cross country. In the cross country Mango was a machine!! He jumped everything perfectly!! We ended up having two time penalties, but I will definitely take it! I am so proud of Mango!! I can’t wait until King tomorrow!! He is going to rock it! #ballingowanpizazz #twohearts #goeventing #eventingnation #PineTop A photo posted by Alexandra Baugh (@altorac_eventing) on
Kisses for the Princess! So happy with Aura CF and her top class performance today! Looking forward to cross country tomorrow! @hannah_zaragoza_acres @antonio.salazar6 #eponiaequestriansport #southernstates #customsaddlery #walshproducts #winwithwalsh #stoneponybrowbands A photo posted by Chris Talley (@c_talley75) on
The bestest Baby D ever #HPE #PineTop #Ottb #Eventing #Thoroughbred #Lovehim #Goof #StayCalmAndLookHandsome A photo posted by Kendyl (@kshantz1238) on
Sharing this rad body clip seen at the #floridahorsepark #fhp #eventing #bodyclip #trex #babytrex #horseshow #ocala #eventingsunnyfl A photo posted by Nacho Banana (@nacho_mare) on
Day 3 of Ocala II: What an interesting day, we actually had fun jumping rounds and we BOTH learned a lot. We had a lovely showjumping round, I learned “don’t pull on him for no reason or you’ll have a rail and make sure he sees the last fence or you’ll have a rail”. We actually had a really fun cross country course. I learned “even though your horse is super brave and honest you might want to get him straight and paying attention before the table with a super bad reflection off the top of it.” He might be a greenie but he has every bit as much to teach me as I have to teach him! #eventingsunnyfl #ocalahorsetrials #ottb #eventing #thoroughbredzate #babyhorseprobs. A photo posted by Alison Wilaby (@alisonrobyn) on
Pea soup fog couldn’t stop this guy! Double clear xc and a great prep before our first prelim! #eventingsunnyfl A photo posted by Maddie Carey (@mycarey13) on
I couldn’t have asked for a better weekend, or a better coach! A huge thanks to @annaloschiavo11 for helping me get this little guy prepared for, and through this weekend! I couldn’t have done it without you! #kingsofthebeginnernovice #babyhorsesaregrowingup A photo posted by Mariah Gallien (@mariahgallien) on
#myother2biggestfans #kodibear #jesseman <3 my furchildren!!! A photo posted by Ellen Doughty-Hume (@ellendoughtyhume) on
So proud of this sweet boy for placing 2nd in the Preliminary in our first show of the 2017 season. Can’t wait to do our first Intermediate together at Rocking Horse next weekend! A photo posted by Charlotte Collier (@charlotte_collier_eventing) on
Ricky Bobs is back and feeling fresh!! #rfeloquence #winnerwinnerchickendinner A photo posted by Ellie MacPhail O’Neal (@elliemacneal) on
