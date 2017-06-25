Weekend Instagram Report: Midsouth, The Return of Essex & More

What could be better on a hot summer weekend than donning skin tight riding pants and dark colored jackets to go out and horse show? Just kidding, sort of. While it may be hot as h-e-double-hockey-sticks out there for many of us, that didn’t stop the eventing masses from coming out in full force all over the country.
Here is a look at social media from the various events around the country. We’d like to give a special shout-out to Mars Essex Horse Trials, which made its return to the calendar after a 19-year-hiatus in Area II. The big winner of the weekend was Buck Davidson, who took home the top four spots in the Open Prelim division.
Groton House Farm H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Surefire H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Essex H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Stable View Summer H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Fox River Valley Pony Club H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Shepherd Ranch SYVPC H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Inavale Farm H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Arrowhead H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Midsouth Pony Club H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
Honey Run H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]
We had a very long but good day at the return of the beautiful Essex Horse Trials yesterday with me riding 5 in the one day as well as @katcuca and @dwicas running the novice. Rasta, Dylan and new boy Harley all competed in a very large open novice division with good results. Unfortunately 3 inches of rain the night before left the dressage rings and warm up completely underwater and as the day went on became deep sinking mud which was far from ideal but my horses all toughed out. Rasta was fortunate enough to go early so got the best of the footing , doing a pleasant 35 test, having one pesky rail in the sj and jumping a nice clear xc round to finish just outside the ribbons. Dylan is proving to be mr consistent slogging it out through the dressage mud for a 29, having the same pesky rail as Rasta (clearly rider issue here) and a really nice clear xc to finish in 5th place. He’s really growing into himself and will upgrade to training next week. Baby Arctic Tiger ran his first ever event and I couldn’t have been more proud of him. He had the worst of the dressage footing going very late in the ring but handled it like a champ for a 31. I had the same damn rail AGAIN. (Damn that course designer ) and a couple of time penalties but he jumped incredibly, then going and putting in a clear xc round with 1.6 time to complete his first event in the USA. Looking forward to bringing this talented youngster along. The prelim horses were very unimpressed with the dressage footing but tried best they could – Chroi doing a 31 and Finn a 35. Both jumped clear xc around a fairly challenging track with some time and it was apparently the day of one rail rounds for me as I had one down on each to finish 7th and 8th. My two young working students @margaretc821 and @leb.eventing were absolutely fantastic all day and I am eternally thankful for all their hard work #teamspuk #majykequipe #freejumpsystem #decopony #believeinmajyk #c4 #c4equestrian #uvexequestrian #uvex #frillyfillies #fabbriboots #carmaitalia #devoucoux #sagmae #nutrena #effol #effax #walshproducts #winwithwalsh #stocktie #equidrishirts #horselyx
Moving on to Shepherd Ranch Horse Trials in Santa Ynez, California…
And don’t forget, not only were there Horse Trials, there were also Pony Clubbers out in full showing this weekend at Midsouth for Mega Rally:
Rally…..sweat, tears, encouragement, and most of all fun! I had such a blast with these girls WALKING around and going to hand out with others! I was the stable manager which was a huge responsibility and was very tough!! But glad we maybe put our spurs on the wrong feet or having our bit upside down! Haha so glad we did this and I moved down from my C position to hang with my D’s! *good luck to my C’s rn*
Stretching our legs before cross country at 11:42! Yesterday went great with a dressage of 42.5 and a rail with 2 time faults in dressage. Thank you Rachel for coming out and helping us! #babyhorse #eventing #eventerinthemaking #monmecamoi #ottb #ottbsofinstagram #hesperfect #wouldnttradehimforanything #midsouthponyclubhorsetrials #iminlove
A small amount of superstition is okay, right? Had a great run at Midsouth in the Open Prelim this weekend, many thanks to the organizers who ran a great and safe show despite the weather. Always many thanks to @taggcode and @arenushealth !! Next stop: Champagne Run HT #eventer #eventing #horseshows #isthistoomanybracelets #cantstopwontstop #ambassador