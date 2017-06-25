Weekend Instagram Report: Midsouth, The Return of Essex & More

What could be better on a hot summer weekend than donning skin tight riding pants and dark colored jackets to go out and horse show? Just kidding, sort of. While it may be hot as h-e-double-hockey-sticks out there for many of us, that didn’t stop the eventing masses from coming out in full force all over the country.

Here is a look at social media from the various events around the country. We’d like to give a special shout-out to Mars Essex Horse Trials, which made its return to the calendar after a 19-year-hiatus in Area II. The big winner of the weekend was Buck Davidson, who took home the top four spots in the Open Prelim division.

Groton House Farm H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Surefire H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Essex H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Stable View Summer H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Fox River Valley Pony Club H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Shepherd Ranch SYVPC H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Inavale Farm H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Arrowhead H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Midsouth Pony Club H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Honey Run H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

Welcome back, Essex! #EssexHorseTrials A post shared by Essex Horse Trials (@essexhorsetrials) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Morgan Rowsell leads tour of cross country course. #EssexHorseTrials A post shared by Essex Horse Trials (@essexhorsetrials) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Essex Horse Trials looks amazing!! The cross country course was practically made for miss Maggie and I can’t wait to gallop her around the track tomorrow!! #majykequipe #burnedyoutoo #gobigorgohome #faitheventing #essexhorsetrials A post shared by Genevieve Faith (@faitheventing) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Officially have another event horse in the barn! : @hezappealing #TeamDevoucoux #teamgreen #eventer #jumper #ISH #essexhorsetrials A post shared by Grier Filley (@gfilley) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

The floor is definitely not lava #nuggetsrus #lavachallenge (pc @sorensenstables) A post shared by Beval Saddlery (@bevalsaddlery) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Moving on to Shepherd Ranch Horse Trials in Santa Ynez, California…

Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend! Happy jumped double clear @barrington_bentley_kirk asked me to marry him!! Best show ever!! A post shared by A S H L E Y (@thehappyeventer) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Over the moon with Happy today! We sailed around stadium today and went double clear, the most rideable she’s ever felt in stadium. So happy we moved up to 3rd! ♥️♥️ #happyhour #suchagoodgirl #thirdplace #tongueout A post shared by Megan Compton (@eventer_megan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ #nofilter #horsesofinstagram #horses #shephardrancheventing #Roxy A post shared by vivian_hall (@vivian_hall) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

MB MaiStein eventing debut. Had the best time with this boy today. Much needed smile!! ❤️ A post shared by Tamie Smith (@tsmitheventing) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Thinks she’s a lap dog #bestkeptsecret A post shared by Lexie Thacker (@lexie_thacker) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

And don’t forget, not only were there Horse Trials, there were also Pony Clubbers out in full showing this weekend at Midsouth for Mega Rally:

XC schooling! #busybea #eventing #training #devoucoux A post shared by Lauren Harris (@lgh_eventing) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

windsor gave me his all today and we had a double clear stadium round. we ended in 10th and i got to do my first victory gallop! thank u to everyone who helped me out this weekend. A post shared by @kdeventing_ on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Thank you for the @rachellynncreative! #regtheledge #eventing #xcountry #horsesofinstagram #eventersofinstagram #pintohorse #kwpnhorse #younghorse A post shared by Reg The Ledge (@reg.the.ledge) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT