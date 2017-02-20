Weekend Instagram Roundup: Eventing In Paradise

Over 250 horses competed from the Starter to Preliminary level at Paradise Farm’s first horse trials of the year in Aiken, SC.

Boyd Martin picked up a Preliminary win with The Fonz Himself on a 23.2 and a Training victory with Zoran on a remarkable 16.4! Both horses are owned by Bonnie J. Stedt. Kevin Keane and Vindakova also produced an impressive performance, winning Friday’s Open Preliminary on their dressage score of 18.6.

Francesca Broggini and Cooley High Flyer were the winner’s of the competition’s largest division, the 26-horse Open Novice. The pair led from the start on 23.3, marking this horse’s third consecutive win.

Congratulations to all the competitors! Check out full results at the link below and enjoy a roundup of your posts from Paradise Farm.

Paradise Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

First dressage test together in the books! #KillineyHill #eventing #dressage A post shared by Zara Flores-Kinney (@thefeanarion) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Cross country time for @dpequestrian & Quincy (@janemd4902) PJ w/ @jesshampf and Douglas w/ @liv.wall A post shared by Courtney Carson (@courtlee26) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:00am PST

The calm before the storm Thursday night. #eventing #paradisefarmfebruaryhorsetrials #ridebetter A post shared by Sarah Lohnes (@lohnes.sarah) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:35am PST

Team spirit A post shared by Kristin Schlachter (@silverhorneq) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:58am PST

Kristin and Como and the Silverhorneq Fan Club following a clean round cross country in the preliminary division at Paradise Farm Horse Trials. A post shared by Bambi Glaccum (@bglaccum) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:37am PST

a very consistent dressage test put manny and i in 5th place with a 31.5 and we went double clear in stadium and xc to finish on that score! so so very happy with this horse!!! A post shared by lila brown (@labeventing) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Our crew A post shared by Skyeler Icke Voss (@skyevoss) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:02am PST

I told Jeremy to smile but he wanted everyone to know this picture was candid #itreallywasnt #mayamay #LassiezFaire #eventing #groomslife #dayoneofthree A post shared by Sam Crawford (@udderlycheddar) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:15am PST