Weekend Instagram Roundup: Eventing In Paradise

By on Feb 20, 2017 9:30 am - 0 views

Over 250 horses competed from the Starter to Preliminary level at Paradise Farm’s first horse trials of the year in Aiken, SC.

Boyd Martin picked up a Preliminary win with The Fonz Himself on a 23.2 and a Training victory with Zoran on a remarkable 16.4! Both horses are owned by Bonnie J. Stedt. Kevin Keane and Vindakova also produced an impressive performance, winning Friday’s Open Preliminary on their dressage score of 18.6.

Francesca Broggini and Cooley High Flyer were the winner’s of the competition’s largest division, the 26-horse Open Novice. The pair led from the start on 23.3, marking this horse’s third consecutive win.

Congratulations to all the competitors! Check out full results at the link below and enjoy a roundup of your posts from Paradise Farm.

Paradise Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

First dressage test together in the books! #KillineyHill #eventing #dressage A post shared by Zara Flores-Kinney (@thefeanarion) on

Cross country time for @dpequestrian & Quincy (@janemd4902) PJ w/ @jesshampf and Douglas w/ @liv.wall

A post shared by Courtney Carson (@courtlee26) on

The calm before the storm Thursday night. #eventing #paradisefarmfebruaryhorsetrials #ridebetter A post shared by Sarah Lohnes (@lohnes.sarah) on

Team spirit

A post shared by Kristin Schlachter (@silverhorneq) on

Our crew A post shared by Skyeler Icke Voss (@skyevoss) on

