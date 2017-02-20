Weekend Instagram Roundup: Eventing In Paradise

Over 250 horses competed from the Starter to Preliminary level at Paradise Farm’s first horse trials of the year in Aiken, SC.
Boyd Martin picked up a Preliminary win with The Fonz Himself on a 23.2 and a Training victory with Zoran on a remarkable 16.4! Both horses are owned by Bonnie J. Stedt. Kevin Keane and Vindakova also produced an impressive performance, winning Friday’s Open Preliminary on their dressage score of 18.6.
Francesca Broggini and Cooley High Flyer were the winner’s of the competition’s largest division, the 26-horse Open Novice. The pair led from the start on 23.3, marking this horse’s third consecutive win.
Congratulations to all the competitors! Check out full results at the link below and enjoy a roundup of your posts from Paradise Farm.
Paradise Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]
First dressage test together in the books! #KillineyHill #eventing #dressage A post shared by Zara Flores-Kinney (@thefeanarion) on
The calm before the storm Thursday night. #eventing #paradisefarmfebruaryhorsetrials #ridebetter A post shared by Sarah Lohnes (@lohnes.sarah) on
Kristin and Como and the Silverhorneq Fan Club following a clean round cross country in the preliminary division at Paradise Farm Horse Trials. A post shared by Bambi Glaccum (@bglaccum) on
Our crew A post shared by Skyeler Icke Voss (@skyevoss) on
Little B gaining life points today hacking around Paradise. Such a star taking it all in stride ⭐️ #BenjaminButton #hpequestrian #ottb #eventer #horsesofthefuture A post shared by Isabella Osekavage (@izzyo11) on
#indyalmighty getting personal treatment by her staff. Of course she deserved after being so good today! In her first training dressage test she scored a 31.9 and jumped double clear! Excited for #crosscountry tomorrow! #goeventing #justjumpit #dressagequeen #paradisefarm #maresrule #adamshorsesupplies #eventersofinstagram #horsesofinstagram #thoroughbred #eventing #doubleclear #training #spoiled #eventinglife