Weekend Instagram Roundup: These Are the Moments

By on Oct 23, 2017 9:11 am - 558 views

There are moments when the stars align: the perfect ride, the best support crew, the most beautiful autumn day, or just a sudden, overwhelming burst of thankfulness for this life we get to live. Cherish those moments. Capture them, if you can. Share them, because joy is contagious.

Here are a few of your “moments” from the weekend that was, as seen at Waredaca Classic N/T3DE & H.T., Tryon Riding & Hunt Club H.T., Windermere Run H.T., Fresno County Horse Park H.T., and Hagyard Midsouth Classic 3DE, CCI, & H.T.

#waredaca3day

A post shared by Lisa Mellon Easton (@lmeaston) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BajJeMYFAtR/

Just a few of my faves 💙

A post shared by @haydenbsimon_ on

The face you make when your horse jumps his heart out for you❤️ pc: @hunter_carlton

A post shared by mikaylamathereventing (@mikaylamathereventing) on

#soproud #waredaca3day #c2ceventing

A post shared by Kenziiii 6.24.13 (@jokers.wild) on

#waredaca3day #c2ceventing

A post shared by Kenziiii 6.24.13 (@jokers.wild) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BahofA_hSn6/

hacked by frog and ella!!!

A post shared by Em Curtis (@your_mortal_emily) on

Best cross country horse I’ve ever sat on. Best partner I’ve ever had. ❤️ this dude

A post shared by Isabella & Koda (@irm_eventing) on

Go Eventing!

Comments