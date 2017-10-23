Weekend Instagram Roundup: These Are the Moments

There are moments when the stars align: the perfect ride, the best support crew, the most beautiful autumn day, or just a sudden, overwhelming burst of thankfulness for this life we get to live. Cherish those moments. Capture them, if you can. Share them, because joy is contagious.

Here are a few of your “moments” from the weekend that was, as seen at Waredaca Classic N/T3DE & H.T., Tryon Riding & Hunt Club H.T., Windermere Run H.T., Fresno County Horse Park H.T., and Hagyard Midsouth Classic 3DE, CCI, & H.T.

The fastest time! 55 seconds in stadium, no faluts in cross county, and I got a 33 in dressage! (The lower the better!) and yes I was crying of happiness in the first photo. A post shared by Gracie Friend (@ted_the_horse_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

#waredaca3day A post shared by Lisa Mellon Easton (@lmeaston) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

THIS FINNY. Finished his second prelim in third in a field full of pros with a great first test in the large arena, one rail in show jumping, and no jump penalties and just .8 time over a tough cross country track!! So proud of how far he has come in such a short time and super excited for his future!! So blessed. 💗🌻✨🌸💘 A post shared by Gracie Elliott (@kgracieelliott) on Oct 21, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Being the trailblazer makes for a chilly morning with some stellar photos. 🌣 #annie #leventnoir #eventing #longformat #didimentionshewentclear #waredaca3day A post shared by Connor Giesselman (@cgdressage_n_eventing) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

I'm such a strong supporter for patting your horse after dressage. Not only does it make for adorable pictures but you should always thank your horse no matter what ❤️ A post shared by Photography In Stride (@photographyinstride) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

Just a few of my faves 💙 A post shared by @haydenbsimon_ on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

The face you make when your horse jumps his heart out for you❤️ pc: @hunter_carlton A post shared by mikaylamathereventing (@mikaylamathereventing) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

#soproud #waredaca3day #c2ceventing A post shared by Kenziiii 6.24.13 (@jokers.wild) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

#waredaca3day #c2ceventing A post shared by Kenziiii 6.24.13 (@jokers.wild) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

You win some and you lose some…today was a loss but this guy always keeps me smiling! Know he is capable of great things! Big thanks to the FENCE volunteers who hated to see me go home empty handed so they rounded up a brown ribbon…Toby managed to get it off his bridle and stomp it in the dirt 😝I told him he is always my blue ribbon horse ❤️ #someonehadtolose #stillaproudmamma #sirtoby #eventing A post shared by Sarah Tweed (@pursuelove) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

hacked by frog and ella!!! A post shared by Em Curtis (@your_mortal_emily) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Best cross country horse I’ve ever sat on. Best partner I’ve ever had. ❤️ this dude A post shared by Isabella & Koda (@irm_eventing) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Woody and Casey both had lovely clear cross country rounds today at Hagyard Team Challenge! Thanks @epmurphy84 for being the secretary extraordinaire! ♥️ #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #BlingQueens #glittereverywhere #TuscanyHollowStables A post shared by Amanda Conti (@mbhorsejumper) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

