Weekend Instagram Roundup: These Are the Moments

There are moments when the stars align: the perfect ride, the best support crew, the most beautiful autumn day, or just a sudden, overwhelming burst of thankfulness for this life we get to live. Cherish those moments. Capture them, if you can. Share them, because joy is contagious.
Here are a few of your “moments” from the weekend that was, as seen at Waredaca Classic N/T3DE & H.T., Tryon Riding & Hunt Club H.T., Windermere Run H.T., Fresno County Horse Park H.T., and Hagyard Midsouth Classic 3DE, CCI, & H.T.
Did you know you can sleep through your alarm and still place second at your first CCI*? My eyes are filled with tears of joy from the performance this little horse threw down this weekend. In a big, tough division the Zen man finished on his dressage score of 47.9 with the second fastest XC time (yeah I didn't believe it either). The biggest thanks to CW Event Team and Cathy Wieschhoff for whipping us into shape to get here and for being the biggest supporters every day- rain, shine, or snow! Next stop intermediate! (& Walmart for a new alarm clock) #TeamCassinova • • • Check out the link to see all the footage of this rockin' donkey! >>> • • • https://youtu.be/2ql0kKYTq2A
THIS FINNY. Finished his second prelim in third in a field full of pros with a great first test in the large arena, one rail in show jumping, and no jump penalties and just .8 time over a tough cross country track!! So proud of how far he has come in such a short time and super excited for his future!! So blessed. 💗🌻✨🌸💘
My Latin lover, my ballet dancing, hurdle jumpin' football player, my best friend. I couldn't ask for a better partner in craziness. 7th out of 50 in the CCI*, 6th in the USEF National Championship. 💕💙 HUGE thank you to everyone that has helped us get here. I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible people.
You win some and you lose some…today was a loss but this guy always keeps me smiling! Know he is capable of great things! Big thanks to the FENCE volunteers who hated to see me go home empty handed so they rounded up a brown ribbon…Toby managed to get it off his bridle and stomp it in the dirt 😝I told him he is always my blue ribbon horse ❤️ #someonehadtolose #stillaproudmamma #sirtoby #eventing
