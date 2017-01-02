Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

First things first, join us in giving a slightly belated happy birthday shoutout to all the Thoroughbreds out there!

Random Thoroughbred trivia: The universal Jan. 1 birthday is applicable only to Thoroughbreds in the Northern Hemisphere; in the Southern Hemisphere, the universal birthday is August 1.

Happy Birthday to the cutest, most wonderful Thoroughbred on the planet #everybodyloveslouie #tbbday A photo posted by Mary Hollis Baird (@littlestbaird) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Happy 32nd birthday to my perfect old lady! Posted by Jill Henneberg on Sunday, January 1, 2017

Happy Birthday to all my OTTBs out there!!! #GoAlGo #eighteenandcounting #warhorse #americanmade #americaFTW Posted by Lainey Ashker on Sunday, January 1, 2017

Happy birthday to this cast of characters! Ari, 1999

Lyra, 1999

Doc, 2001

Captain, 2003

Marquis, 2008

Pippin, 2010 Posted by Lauren Romanelli on Sunday, January 1, 2017

For this week’s edition of OTTB Wishlist, we’re spotlighting three lady OTTBs in the market for a new career. Could one of them be your next event horse?

Rosey Bay (Golden Missile – Baymont, by Wild Again): 2013 15.3-hand New York-bred filly

Finger Lakes Finest reports that this cute little filly is just as sweet and cuddly as she can be! She has a lovely, balanced build with a beautiful shoulder and powerful hind end, and is still a growing youngster.

She started her racing career on the NYRA circuit where she didn’t enjoy much success, so she got shipped to Finger Lakes to face softer competition. She did break her maiden in September of this year, but the connections have decided to call it a day and not bring her back to the races next year. She is described as sound and she showed a nice, springy jog. FLF commented on how adorable she is, and quiet to boot. Start working with her now to prepare for the 2017 RRP.

View Rosey Bay on Finger Lakes Finest.

Confederate Bay (Patriot Act – Am Senorita, by Miswaki): 2011 15.3-hand New York-bed mare

The trainer of this compact powerhouse couldn’t say enough good things about her. She describes her as very kind and with a temperament that would be desirable around children. She had a knee which has been rehabbed and sports some osselets which are set and cold. As part of her training regimen, she swims in the pool on the backside as well as galloping on the track.

Since her only win on the track almost a year and a half ago, she has not shown that she’s likely to visit the winner’s circle again. While she was posing for FLF, they were remarking on her chunky build and compact barrel. She has a powerful and enormous shoulder and a matching hind end. FLF was surprised and happy to see that she has cute movement with some suspension, moving lightly on her feet. Don’t hesitate to call about this “good doer.”

View Confederate Bay on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.

Who’s the Girl (Artie Schiller – Diboll’s Slew, by Theatrical (IRE)): 2012 17-hand Kentucky-bred filly

Estimated at 17 hands. Officially bay, but with what appears to be heavy rabicano, a form of sabino that will not gray out as she ages, or a type of roan that won’t gray out.

Ready for a new job! Never raced. She was in race training but started late due to her extreme size. She proceeded to long works but didn’t show enough speed for racing. An upper level competitor may want to scope her, but she is said to be sound, kind and a lovely mother to her one foal, a light bay with chrome. Nice, big, sweet mare.

Located at Moserwood Farm in Prospect, Kentucky.

View Who’s the Girl on Second Stride.